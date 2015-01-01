पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी को जेल भेजा:नर्तकी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद लौटी चतुर्भज स्थान से अपहृत छात्रा

मुजफ्फरपुर7 घंटे पहले
शहर के चतुर्भुज स्थान इलाके से अपहृत छात्रा नर्तकी के पुलिस कब्जे में लेने के बाद नाटकीय ढंग से लौट आई। पूछताछ के बाद शुक्रवार को नर्तकी काे नगर पुलिस ने न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा। छात्रा से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। नर्तकी को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया था। छात्रा ने पुलिस को बताया कि नर्तकी का ही रिश्तेदार काम कराने के लिए सीतामढ़ी ले गया था। उसकी गिरफ्तारी की खबर मिलने पर सीतामढ़ी से वह बस से बैरिया पहुंची।

वहां रिक्शा कर घर गई। नर्तकी के रिश्तेदार ने उसे छह सौ रुपए भी दिए। जानकारों का कहना है, नर्तकी सीतामढ़ी व दिल्ली में रहती है। वह जिस कमरे में किराए में रहती है। उसी कमरे में पूर्णिया के दंपती रहते हैं। दंपती के रिश्तेदार की छात्रा 10 दिन पहले कोचिंग जाने के दौरान लापता हो गई। उसके अपहरण का आरोप नर्तकी पर लगा था। वहीं, छात्रा के बरामदगी की पुष्टि नगर थानेदार ओमप्रकाश ने की। उन्हाेंने कहा, आरोपित नर्तकी को न्यायिक हिरासत भेजा गया है। आगे की कानूनी प्रक्रिया की जा रही है।

