खरना संपन्न:311 जगहाें पर 1555 जवानों के साथ मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती, आज अस्ताचलगामी, कल उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य

मुजफ्फरपुर9 घंटे पहले
महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने पूरे विधि विधान के साथ खरना किया। इसके साथ ही व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया, जो शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के बाद समाप्त होगा। शुक्रवार को पहला सांध्य यानी अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा।

इधर, सुरक्षा व विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर जिले में 311 जगहाें पर पांच-पांच जवान, एक पुलिस अधिकारी और एक दंडाधिकारी की तैनाती की गई है। इस तरह 1555 सशस्त्र जवान, 311 पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी राेड पर उतरेंगे। शहर के 9 घाटाें काे विशेष घाट के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया है जहां हजाराें की संख्या में लाेग जुटते हैं।

इन 9 घाटाें के 200 मीटर के रेडियस को नाे व्हीकल जाेन घाेषित कर दिया गया है। 21 नवंबर की दाेपहर 2 बजे तक शहर में बड़े वाहनाें का प्रवेश बंद कर दिया गया है। घाट पर जाने वाले सभी मार्गों पर वाहनाें का आवागमन प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

9 विशेष घाटाें पर वाच टावर से होगी निगरानी
अखाड़ाघाट, आश्रमघाट, सिकंदरपुर सीढ़ी घाट, बालूघाट मुख्यघाट, दादरपुल घाट, पड़ाव पाेखर, करबला घाट, लकड़ीढाई घाट, साहू पाेखर।

इन जगहाें पर वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित

  • जीराेमाइल, बैरिया, गाेबरसही, रामदयालु रेलवे गुमटी और कच्ची-पक्की
  • विशेष 9 घाटाें पर जाने के लिए इस स्थानों पर बनाई गई पार्किंग
  • अखाड़ाघाट के दक्षिणी भाग के लिए देना बैंक
  • अखाड़ाघाट के उतरी भाग के लिए आलाेक बाबू का परिसर
  • आश्रम घाट के लिए राजनारायण सिंह काॅलेज परिसर
  • आरडीएस काॅलेज परिसर
  • आमगाेला पड़ाव पाेखर के लिए ओरियंट क्लब मैदान
  • साहू पाेखर के लिए जिला स्कूल मैदान
  • मुखर्जी सेमिनरी हाईस्कूल हरिसभा चाैक
  • मुजफ्फरपुर क्लब कंपनीबाग
  • डीएन हाईस्कूल गाेला राेड
  • बीबी काॅलेजिएट मैदान माेतीझील
  • कंपनीबाग माेड़ से सरैयागंज टावर मार्ग स्थल
  • पुरानी बाजार चाैक गाेला राेड मार्ग स्थल
  • कंपनीबाग से हाॅस्पिटल राेड मार्ग स्थल
  • मालीघाट बीएमपी परिसर मैदान
