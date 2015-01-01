पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निजी नावों के परिचालन और पटाखों पर राेक:हर घाट पर दंडाधिकारी, जवानों और गोताखोर की रहेगी तैनाती, कंट्राेल रूम से हाेगी माॅनिटरिंग

मुजफ्फरपुर21 मिनट पहले
बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के सीढ़ीघाट पर खतरनाक हिस्सों की बैरिकेडिंग करते मजदूर।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ छठ मनाने का निर्देश

कोरोना काल में पहली बार सार्वजनिक रूप से आस्था का महापर्व छठ मनेगा। इसे लेकर हर नदी-तालाब के घाट पर दंडाधिकारी, जवानाें और गोताखोर की तैनाती रहेगी। साथ ही हर स्थिति पर नजर रखने के लिए प्रशासन कंट्राेल रूम से माॅनिटरिंग करेगा।

काेराेना से सुरक्षा काे लेकर गृह विभाग ने बीमार, बुजुर्ग व बच्चाें को छठ घाट पर आने से बचने की सलाह दी है। डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने इसे लेकर 18 से 21 नवंबर तक के लिए मंगलवार काे गाइडलाइन जारी की।

उन्हाेंने नदी-तालाब घाटाें की बैरिकेडिंग करने, खतरनाक घाट चिह्नित कर वहां लाल कपड़ा लगाने, प्रमुख घाटों पर चिकित्सा व्यवस्था व मेडिकल टीम की प्रतिनियुक्ति, घाटों पर कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना, दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस बल व गोताखोरों की तैनाती, आवश्यकता के अनुसार एसडीआरएफ की टीम और मोटरबोट को नदी घाटों पर रखने का निर्देश दिया है।

कोविड-19 से सतर्कता को लेकर जारी हुई गाइडलाइन

यथासंभव आवासीय परिसर में ही मनाएं छठ

80 साल तक के बुजुर्ग व 10 साल तक के बच्चे घाट पर न जाएं

सबके लिए मास्क पहनना है अनिवार्य, दो गज दूरी जरूरी

नदी-तालाब में डुबकी न लगाएं सामुदायिक भोज व प्रसाद वितरण नहीं करें

जागरण अथवा काेई सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी न करें।

3 घाटों पर एंबुलेंस के साथ तैनात रहेगी मेडिकल टीम

आपात स्थिति के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 3 मेडिकल टीम गठित की है जो शहर के अखाड़ाघाट, सीढ़ीघाट व आश्रमघाट पर आवश्यक दवाएं व एंबुलेंस के साथ तैनात रहेगी। एसीएमओ डॉ. विनय कु. शर्मा ने बताया कि पवित्रता काे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने घाटाें को सैनिटाइज कराने का निर्णय वापस ले लिया है।

