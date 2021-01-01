पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक फरवरी से अभियान:कुपाेषित बच्चों को मिलेगा आहार, 300 बेड तैयार, दवा-उपकरणों की कमी नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
एईएस से बचाव को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में समन्वय समिति की पहली बैठक लेते डीएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • समन्वय समिति की पहली बैठक, दाे समितियाें के अधीन 6 उप समितियां बनीं, सभी विभागाेें काे साैंपा जिम्मा

इस वर्ष दाे समितियाें के अधीन 6 उप समितियां एईएस से जंग लड़ेंगी। शुक्रवार काे डीएम प्रणव कुमार की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयाेजित जिला समन्वय समिति की पहली बैठक में बचाव की रणनीति बनी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पिछले साल के काम और इस साल की तैयारियों का प्रजेंटेशन दिखाया। फिर सभी समिति और उपसमितियाें काे 1 फरवरी से ही फंक्शनल करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

प्रत्येक गांव काे गाेद लेने के लिए अधिकारियाें काे चिह्नित किया गया। बैठक में कुपाेषित बच्चों की पहचान के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाने, आंगनबाड़ी के जरिए कुपाेषित बच्चाें के लिए विशेष लिक्विड व प्राेटीनयुक्त आहार देने के साथ कई अन्य निर्णय हुए। प्रचार-प्रसार अधिक तेज करने काे कहा गया। सभी समितियां 15-15 दिन पर बीमारी की समीक्षा करेंगी।

समितियां गांवों में महिलाओं के साथ बैठक कर बीमारी से बचाव को लेकर जागरूक करेगी। पंफलेट, हाेर्डिंग, पाेस्टर व नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम से भी सामुदायिक स्तर पर जागरूक किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक गांव से एंबुलेंस को टैग किया जाएगा। एपीएचसी में भी पीड़िताें का प्राथमिक इलाज कर उन्हें बीमारी से बचाया जाएगा। जिले में एसकेएमसीएच, सदर, केजरीवाल अस्पताल, 16 पीएचसी व एपीएचसी मिला कर 300 से अधिक बेड एईएस पीड़ित बच्चों के उपचार के लिए तैयार हैं।

अस्पतालाें में एईस मरीजों के लिए होगी ये व्यवस्था

  • एसकेएमसीएच: 100 बेड के पीकू अस्पताल और 64 अतिरिक्त बेड की सुविधा।
  • केजरीवाल अस्पताल: 40 बेड एईएस के लिए आरक्षित।
  • सदर अस्पताल: 8 बेड का विशेष वार्ड, 8 बेड आरक्षित।
  • पीएचसी: सभी में दाे-दो बेड एईएस मरीजों के लिए तैयार।
  • एपीएचसी: एक-एक बेड तैयार हाेगा, दवा और उपकरण की भी रहेगी पर्याप्त व्यवस्था।

जीविका घर-घर करेंगी जागरूक
जीविका घर-घर जाकर लाेगाें काे जागरूक करेंगी। वहीं, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका कुपाेषित व पाेषित बच्चाें के बीच ग्लूकाेज, प्राेटीन युक्त खाद्यान्न, दूध व अन्य पाैष्टिक आहार बांटेगी। महादलित टाेले में विशेष खाद्य पैकेट बांटे जाएंगे। साेशल इकाेनाॅमिक सर्वे किया जाएगा। संदिग्ध केस की रिपाेर्टिंग के लिए वॉट्सएप ग्रुप बनाया जाएगा। रोज संध्या ब्रीफिंग में इसकी समीक्षा हाेगी। वार्ड के चिकित्सक व एएनएम रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक ग्रुप पर फाेटाे भेजेंगे। एईएस वार्ड का प्रतिदिन एसेसमेंट हाेगा। बीमार व अतिकुपाेषित बच्चाें काे चिह्नित किया जाएगा।

समिति व उपसमितियों ने इन्हें मिली जिम्मेवारी
समन्वय समिति: डीएम- उपसमितियाें से समन्वय बनाकर कार्य करेगा। समस्याओं का त्वरित समाधान करेगा। निर्णय का विशेष अधिकार।
काेर कमेटी: डीएम अध्यक्ष हाेंगे। अनुश्रवण व समीक्षा करेंगे।
उप समितियां

  • प्रचार-प्रसार व जन जागरूकता समिति डीडीसी, वरीय प्रभारी, डीपीआरओ
  • क्षमतावर्द्धन व प्रशिक्षण समिति अपर समाहर्ता आपदा, वरीय प्रभारी, जिला वेक्टर जनित राेग नियंत्रण अधिकारी
  • चिकित्सीय संसाधन प्रबंधन समिति सिविल सर्जन।
  • एंबुलेंस सेवा व क्विक रिस्पांस समिति अपर समाहर्ता आपदा, डीपीएम।
  • कंट्राेल रूम व क्यूआरटी समिति: जिला लाेक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी, डीटीओ।
  • अनुश्रवण व मूल्यांकन समिति : अपर समाहर्ता और जिला वेक्टर जनित राेग नियंत्रण अधिकारी।
