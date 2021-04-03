पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरानी रंजिश में वारदात:प्रतिशोध में ममेरे-फुफेरे भाइयों की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या, 9 युवकों पर एफआईआर

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
अहियापुर में हत्या के बाद रोते-बिलखते युवक के परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
अहियापुर में हत्या के बाद रोते-बिलखते युवक के परिजन।
  • तीन माह पहले स्पीड में बाइक चलाने का किया था विरोध, 9 युवकों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम, एफआईआर दर्ज

अहियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के बाड़ा जगन्नाथ गांव के ममेरे-फुफेरे भाई की सिर व गर्दन में चाकू गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई। एक का शव एसकेएमसीएच परिसर व दूसरे का दाे किमी दूर फतेहपुर गांव के पास सड़क किनारे फेंका मिला। तीन माह पहले मोहल्ले में नशेड़ी युवकों द्वारा तेजी से बाइक चलाने का विरोध करने की रंजिश में दाेनाें की हत्या की गई है।

मृतक के पिता के बयान पर हत्या में बाड़ा जगन्नाथ इलाके के 9 युवकों पर नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। गुरुवार की सुबह दो घंटे के अंतराल पर दो किमी की दूरी पर दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर डेड बॉडी मिलने से अहियापुर में खलबली मच गई।

शव के पास सैकड़ों लोग जुट गए। थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार रजक को भी सूचना दी गई। जीसके बाद पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर डेड बॉडी को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एसकेएमसीएच भेज दिया। वहीं, नगर डीएसपी ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की छानबीन की।

सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल होने के बाद परिजनों ने शव की पहचान की

सोशल मीडिया पर मृतक की तस्वीर वायरल हाेने के बाद शाम करीब चार बजे परिजनों ने एसकेएमसीएच पहुंचकर शव की पहचान की। हत्यारों ने फतेहपुर में चंद्र पासवान के पुत्र राजा कुमार अाैर एसकेएमसीएच परिसर में नर्सरी के पास राजू पासवान के पुत्र दीपक कुमार का शव फेंका था।

दीपक के पिता राजू पासवान ने बताया कि बुधवार को बर्थडे पार्टी के लिए राहुल व पंकज बेटा व भगिना काे घर से बुलाकर ले गए थे। उसके बाद दोनों घर नहीं लौटे। उसने बेटा और भगिना के हत्या का आरोप गांव के अरुण राय, पंकज कुमार, संजीव कुमार, सुनील कुमार, सुरेश राम, राहुल कुमार व अन्य तीन युवकों पर लगाया है।

मिडिल स्कूल में छात्र के हत्यारोपी के ग्रुप से जुड़े हुए हैं हत्या के आरोपी

दीपक के पिता राजू पासवान ने बताया कि तीन माह पूर्व गांव का पंकज तेजी और लापरवाही से मोहल्ले में बाइक चला रहा था। इसका विरोध दीपक और राजा ने किया था। पुलिस ने पंकज की बाइक जब्त कर ली थी। इसी प्रतिशोध में पंकज व उसके दाेस्ताें ने मिलकर घटना को अंजाम दे दिया है।

बता दें कि एक साल पहले बाड़ा जगन्नाथ गांव में पर्स छीनने के विरोध करने वाली महिला के पुत्र का अपराधियों ने मिडिल स्कूल में घुसकर हत्या कर दी थी। उस हत्या काे अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी के ग्रुप से ही इन दाेनाें भाइयों की हत्या के आरोपी पंकज व अन्य अपराधी जुड़े हैं।

पुराने विवाद काे लेकर हत्या किए जाने की बात मृतकाें के परिजन बता रहे हैं। मामले में नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। छानबीन कर आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी चल रही है। -जयंत कांत, एसएसपी

