हादसा:मणिका मन में डूबने से किशोर की मौत, मंगलवार से था लापता, गुरुवार की सुबह मिला शव

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
बेदौलिया गांव के निकट बीएड कॉलेज के समीप मणिका मन में डूबने से बेदौलिया निवासी रामबाबू सहनी के 10 वर्षीय पुत्र कृष्ण कुमार की मौत हो गई। घटना बुधवार शाम की है। मृत कृष्ण के परिजनों ने बताया कि वह मंगलवार शाम से ही गायब था। रातभर उसे खोजा गया। गुरुवार की सुबह में मन के गहरे पानी में उसकी लाश मिली। तत्काल उसे पानी से बाहर निकाला गया।

पुअनि आरसी दास ने बताया कि शव को पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए एसकेएमसीएच भेजा जा रहा है। स्थानीय मुखिया बाबूलाल पासवान, सरपंच महेश राम, मुशहरी के पूर्व मुखिया रामबाबू सहनी, उपमुखिया राजकुमार आदि की पहल पर सीओ सुधांशु शेखर ने स्थानीय हल्का कर्मचारी रणवीर कुमार को पीड़ित परिवार के घर भेजकर आपदा राहत के तहत चार लाख रुपए का चेक उपलब्ध करवाया।

इधर, दो दिन पूर्व बूढ़ी गंडक नदी में डूबे अधेड़ का शव मिला

अहियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के कदम चौक के पास बूढ़ी गंडक नदी में दो दिन पूर्व डूबे अधेड़ का शव पुनास के पास नदी से बरामद हुआ। मृतक अशर्फी सहनी (55 वर्ष) थाना क्षेत्र के कोल्हुआ पैगम्बरपुर गांव का निवासी था। मामले को लेकर मृतक के भाई रामचंद्र सहनी ने अहियापुर पुलिस में बयान दर्ज कराया है।

