आरोप:मनोज तिवारी बोले- राजद-कांग्रेस घोटालेबाजों की पार्टी तो भाकपा माले भारत तेरे टुकड़े गैंग का समर्थक

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
संस्कृत कॉलेज में चुनावी सभा में सांसद मनोज तिवारी।

भाजपा सांसद सह दिल्ली के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि महागठबंधन के लोग भेष बदलकर लोगों को ठगने का काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन, कामयाब नहीं होंगे। उन्होंने आनेवाले समय में बिहार को एजुकेशन हब बनाने की बात कही। वे शहर के संस्कृत कॉलेज के मैदान में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेश शर्मा के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे थे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने प्रसिद्ध गीत जिअ हो बिहार के लाला, कमल छाप पर बटन दबाके सुरेश भैया के जीताव हो भैया... गाकर लोगों से भाजपा प्रत्याशी को जिताने की अपील की। उन्होंने राजद-कांग्रेस को घोटालेबाजों की पार्टी ठहराया तो भाकपा माले को भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे वाले गैंग का समर्थन करने वाली पार्टी बताई। संचालन आलोक वर्मा एवं धन्यवाद ज्ञापन मंडल अध्यक्ष आनंद प्रकाश मिंटू ने किया।

कार्यक्रम को मंत्री सह प्रत्याशी सुरेश कुमार शर्मा, जिलाध्यक्ष रंजन कुमार, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष डाॅ. राजेश कुमार वर्मा, विधायक अजय महावत, सचिन कुमार, पार्षद नंद कुमार साह, हरिओम महतो, सीमा झा, संतोष साहेब, संजीव झा, जिला प्रवक्ता प्रभात कुमार, युवा मोर्चा अध्यक्ष नचिकेता पांडे, डाॅ. ममता रानी, संजीव सिंह ने भी संबोधित किया।

