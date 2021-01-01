पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

6 फरवरी है आखिरी तिथि:4 दिनाें मेें काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन का टारगेट पूरा करना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए बड़ी चुनाैती, दिन भर हाेती रही माथापच्ची

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 दिनाें में फर्स्ट फेज के बचे करीब 11 हजार कर्मियाें काे टीका लगाने का है लक्ष्य

मात्र 4 दिनाें में काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन का लक्ष्य पूरा करना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सामने चुनाैती बना है। इसे लेकर मंगलवार काे दिनभर माथा-पच्ची हाेती रही। इन चार दिनाें में बचे करीब 11 हजार कर्मियाें काे टीका लगाने का काम कैसे पूरा हाेगा, इसे लेकर प्रभारी सीएस के नेतृत्व में डीआईओ समेत अन्य अधिकारी दिनभर प्लानिंग करते रहे। फिर, सेशन साइट बढ़ाकर लक्ष्य काे पूरा करने का निर्णय हुआ।

सीएस ने बताया, प्रत्येक पीएचसी में वैक्सीनेटर काे बढ़ाकर अब दाे-दाे साै लाेगाें काे वैक्सीन देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। 40 सेशन साइट पर वैक्सीनेशन कर लक्ष्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। बता दें, 6 फरवरी तक जिले के सरकारी व निजी अस्पताल के फर्स्ट फेज में अपलाेड कर्मियाें का शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करने का लक्ष्य मुख्यालय की ओर से दिया गया है।
20 अस्पताल में 1914 कर्मियाें का टीकाकरण
इधर, जिले के 20 अस्पताल में मंगलवार काे 1914 कर्मियाें काे टीका दिया गया। इसमें 455 पुरुष और 1339 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। सबसे कम वैक्सीनेशन मुराैल में मात्र 20 काे ही टीका दिया गया। वहीं, सबसे अधिक एसकेएमसीएच में 174 हुआ। सीएस ने बताया, 6 फरवरी तक लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए सभी अस्पताल काे प्रतिदिन 400 लाेगाें का वैक्सीनेशन कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बुधवार से सदर अस्पताल में दाे सेशन साइट शुरू हाेंगी।

