शिक्षक नियाेजन:डीएलएड और बीएड अभ्यर्थियों की मेधा सूची एनआईसी पोर्टल पर अपलोड होगी

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में छठे चरण के तहत कक्षा 1 से 5वीं तक होने वाली शिक्षक नियोजन प्रक्रिया में अब डीएलएड और बीएड के योग्यताधारियों की संयुक्त रूप से तैयार सूची एनआईसी के पोर्टल पर अपलोड की जाएगी। इसके लिए नियोजन इकाइयों को निर्देश दिया गया है। इसे हरहाल में 28 नवंबर तक जिले की एनआईसी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया जाएगा। मेधा सूची अपलोड होने के बाद आपत्तियों का निराकरण ऑनलाइन ही हाेगा।

प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. रंजीत सिंह ने डीईओ अब्दुस सलाम अंसारी को निर्देश दिया। इसमें कहा गया है कि एनआईसी पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आपत्तियां हासिल करने के बाद उनका निराकरण करना है। फिर 9 दिसंबर तक अंतिम मेधा सूची को एनआईसी पोर्टल पर अपलोड करनी है। निदेशक ने कहा, अगर किसी कारणवश छठी से 8वीं तक होने वाले नियोजन के लिए अभ्यर्थियों की अंतिम मेधा सूची को पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं किया गया है तो 28 नवंबर तक इसे हरहाल में पूरा करना है।

किसी तरह की परेशानी होने की स्थिति में इसकी जानकारी निदेशालय को देना अनिवार्य है। उल्लेखनीय है कि हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद अब पहली से 5वीं तक की कक्षाओं में होने वाले शिक्षक नियोजन के लिए अभ्यर्थियों की मेधा सूची में डीएलएड व बीएड दोनों योग्यताधारियों को स्थान दिया जाएगा।

