बिहार चुनाव:मोहन प्रकाश बोले- प्रधानमंत्री ने देश को दुकान बना दिया, हर संपत्ति की बोली लगा दी

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
दामू चौक स्थित एक होटल में संबोधित करते कांग्रेस नेता मोहन प्रकाश।
  • भाजपा का इस चुनाव में प्रत्यक्ष रूप से गठजोड़ जदयू से तो अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से असदुद्दीन ओवैसी से

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता मोहन प्रकाश ने कहा कि तेजस्वी के अनुभव पर सवाल उठाने वाले पीएम गुजरात का सीएम बनने से पहले नगरपालिका का भी चुनाव नहीं जीते थे। जबकि तेजस्वी का डिप्टी सीएम रहने का अनुभव रहा है। रेलवे, बीपीसीएल, दूरसंचार निगम, कोयला खदान समेत सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों को जिस प्रकार मोदी सरकार बेच रही है, उससे लगता है कि देश पंसारी की दुकान बन चुका है।

इन उपक्रमों में काम करने वाले हजारों परिवार भुखमरी की कगार पर हैं। वे मंगलवार को दामू चौक स्थित एक होटल में बुद्धिजीवियों की बैठक को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार के 52% वोटर युवा हैं। उनके अंदर विरोध नहीं, बल्कि बगावत देखने को मिल रहा है। राज्य व केंद्र की नीतियां गरीब, युवा, किसान विरोधी हैं।

मौके पर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता राजेश राठौर, राजद के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता इकबाल मो. शमी, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अरविंद मुकुल, पूर्व विधायक एसक्यू जमा, पूर्व एमएलसी गणेश भारती, शबनम खातून, केदार गुप्ता उपस्थित थे। बाद में मोहन प्रकाश पुराने समाजवादी नेताओं के घर गए। दिवंगत कमलू बाबू के परिवार से भी मिले। पूर्व मंत्री हिंद केसरी यादव के घर भी गए।

अमीरपरस्त हैं केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की नीतियां
केंद्र और राज्य दोनों की नीतियां अमीरपरस्त हैं। कृषि कानून इसका ताजा नमूना है। यह कानून पूंजीपतियों को और अमीर बनाएगा। किसानों और कृषि उपज से जुड़े कारोबारियों को गरीब बनाएगा। स्टॉक लिमिट हटने से भाजपा के चहेते मुनाफाखोरों को लूट की खुली छूट मिल गई है। कृषि कानून में सरकारी खरीद का जिक्र नहीं है।

देश में 4.5 लाख करोड़ का अनाज सरकार खरीदती है। जब अनाज नहीं खरीदा जाएगा तो पीडीएस की दुकानें कैसे चलेंगी। सरकार बाजार से अनाज खरीदकर बांटेगी तो फायदा बड़े कारोबारियों को ही होगा। भोजन के अधिकार से गरीब वंचित रह जाएंगे। इस त्योहारी सीजन में सरकार ने कृत्रिम महंगाई लाई है।

