पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:शहर में 100 ट्रैक्टर से ज्यादा कचरे का अंबार, अभी 20 फीसदी सफाईकर्मी नहीं लौटे छुट्टी से

मुजफ्फरपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर वार्ड से दाे-दाे ट्रैक्टर कचरा निकाला, फिर भी बजबजा रहा शहर, आज से तेजी से होगी सफाई

छठ की छुट्टी से अब भी सभी सफाईकर्मी नहीं लौटे हैं। इसकी वजह से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था बेपटरी है। मंगलवार को हर वार्ड में करीब दो-दो ट्रैक्टर कूड़ा उठा। जवाहरलाल राेड समेत कई जगह कचरे का अंबार लगा है। पार्षद केपी पप्पू का कहना है, सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हो रहा।

12 से 13 ट्रैक्टर कचरा अभी उनके वार्ड में होगा, जबकि महज दो ट्रैक्टर कचरा ही उठ सका है। छठ की छुट्टी में गए सफाईकर्मी अब तक सभी नहीं लौटे हैं। एेसे में 13 कर्मियाें में चार ही पहुंचे। पार्षद राकेश सिन्हा पप्पू का कहना है, कई प्रमुख इलाकाें में अभी कचरे का अंबार लगा है।

बीबीगंज नाले की सफाई
बारिश थमने के दो माह बाद भी बीबीगंज-ब्रह्मपुरा मेन रोड में नाला ओवरफ्लो हाेने पर मंगलवार काे निगम की नींद टूटी। सुपर सकर मशीन, दो टैंकर व जेसीबी के साथ सिटी मैनेजर ओमप्रकाश बीबीगंज पहुंचे। जेसीबी की मदद से एनएच-28 के बाद जाम दो पुल खाेले गए।

इधर, नगर विधायक ने डिप्टी सीएम से की हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग
शहर की सफाई व नगर निगम की योजनाओं को लेकर मंगलवार को नगर विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी ने डिप्टी सीएम तारकेश्वर प्रसाद से फाेन पर बात कर योजनाओं में तेजी लाने को लेकर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की। विधायक ने बताया, जल्द ही उपमुख्यमंत्री से मुजफ्फरपुर की समस्याओं काे लेकर मुलाकात करेंगे।

दूसरी ओर, नगर विधायक ने पथ निर्माण विभाग के मुख्य अभियंता से शहर के सबसे बदहाल जवाहरलाल रोड, भामाशाह द्वार-बीबीगंज रोड व दो अन्य रोड के निर्माण को लेकर बात की। मुख्य अभियंता ने टेंडर की प्रक्रिया जल्द ही पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें