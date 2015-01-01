पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार शुभ मुहूर्त कम, लेकिन शादी समारोह दोगुने:10 से 12 लगन में ही 6 हजार से अधिक शादियां, मैरिज हॉल-होटल बुक

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • 25 नवंबर से 14 दिसंबर के बीच ही हैं शादी-विवाह के लगन
  • अप्रैल-मई में कोरोना के कारण कैंसल कार्यक्रम भी अब होंगे

त्यौहारी मौसम के बाद अब वैवाहिक और मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होने के मौसम आ गए हैं। इस बार ज्यादा लग्न नहीं है। 25 नवंबर से 14 दिसंबर के बीच मुश्किल से 10-12 प्रमुख लग्न बताए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके कम समय में ही जिले में 6000 से अधिक शादी समारोह होंगे। दरअसल, कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण इस साल गर्मी के सीजन अप्रैल-मई में शादी-विवाह नहीं हो सके।

अधिकतर शादियां इसी लग्न में शिफ्ट हो गईं। सबसे ज्यादा मारामारी मैरेज हॉल को लेकर है। शहर में 200 विवाह भवन हैं। सभी 25 नवंबर से बुक हो चुके हैं। डीजे, बैंड-बाजा, घोड़ा और बग्घी वालों की चांदी हो गई है। प्रमुख तिथियों में शादी समारोह के लिए मैरेज हॉल से लेकर कैटरर, बैंड सभी के रेट 30-35 प्रतिशत तक अधिक हो गए हैं।

जो मैरेज हाल सवा लाख डेढ़ लाख में बुक होता था। इस बार डेढ़ से पौने दो लाख में बुक हो गए हैं। डेकोरेशन, टेंट और सभी सुविधा से युक्त जगह दो लाख से कम में नहीं हैं। 25-30 हजार के लाइट के साथ बैंड के रेट 35 हजार बताए जा रहे हैं। डेकोरेशन करने वाले सोनू ने बताया कि पुणे, बेंगलुरु, दिल्ली से आने वाले फूलों में 30-35 प्रतिशत जबकि बंगाल से आने वाले गेंदा आदि फूलों में 20-25 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है। इसके चलते डेकोरेशन भी महंगा हुआ है।

कोरोना से चौपट बाजार को शादी समारोह से मिलेगी रफ्तार, लगातार बढ़ रही है डिमांड
कोरोना से चौपट बाजार को पहले धनतेरस-दिवाली का सहारा मिला। अब शादी समारोह से रफ्तार मिलेगी। महापर्व के बाद रविवार को भी कपड़े आदि की दुकानें खुलीं तो मोतीझील, कल्याणी, सरैयागंज, सूतापट्टी में खरीदारी के लिए दुकानों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। कोई आभूषण की बुकिंग करा रहा है, तो कोई उपहार के लिए जेवरात और गिफ्ट आयटम खरीद रहे हैं।

प्रसिद्ध लहठी मंडी की बढ़ी रौनक
इस्लामपुर की प्रसिद्ध लहठी मंडी में रौनक बनी है। छठ में व्रतीं लहठी पहन कर पूजा करती हैं। लेकिन अब शादी विवाह को लेकर लहठी का बाजार गर्म हो गया है। बाबा लहठी के विक्रेता मो. फिरोज कहते हैं, परदेसी करीबियों के लिए लहठी खरीद के ले जा रहे हैं।

