  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Muzaffarpur
  • More Than Two Hundred And Fifty Tractors Of Garbage On The City Roads And Dumping Points Have Not Been Picked Up For Two Days Due To Election And Sunday Holiday

कूड़े का उठाव नहीं:शहर की सड़कों व डंपिंग पॉइंट पर ढाई सौ ट्रैक्टर से ज्यादा कूड़ा चुनाव व रविवार की छुट्टी के कारण दो दिन से नहीं उठा है कूड़ा

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दो दिन से सफाई नहीं होने से कलमबाग रोड में लगा कूड़े का अंबार।
  • निगम का दावा- सोमवार की रात से शुरू किया गया कूड़ा उठाने का विशेष अभियान, कल तक चकाचक होगा शहरन
  • कूड़े का उठाव नहीं होने से शहर में नारकीय स्थिति बनी, लोगों में निगम के प्रति आक्रोश

चुनावी माहौल व दीपावली के समय कूड़े का उठाव नहीं होने से शहर में नारकीय स्थिति बन गई है। ढाई सौ ट्रैक्टर से ज्यादा कूड़ा-कचरा शहर में जहां-तहां पड़ा हुआ है।

शहर के पानी टंकी चौक, इमलीचट्टी सरकारी बस स्टैंड, पुरानी बाजार, ब्रह्मपुरा, दीपक सिनेमा रोड व मोतीझील समेत कई स्थान पर कूड़े का अंबार लगा हुआ है। सोमवार को शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था ध्वस्त होने की एक वजह कूड़े का उठाव नहीं होना भी है।

हालांकि, सोमवार की रात से नारकीय स्थिति से निपटने के लिए नगर निगम ने कूड़ा उठाने का विशेष अभियान शुरू किया। नगर निगम अधिकारी का कहना है कि शनिवार को चुनाव होने और अगले दिन रविवार को छुट्टी का दिन होने की वजह से कूड़ा नहीं उठ सका।

दीपावली को लेकर साफ-सफाई करने किए जाने के कारण लोगों के घरों-दुकानों से ज्यादा कूड़ा निकल रहा है। इसी कारण शहर में ज्यादा कूड़ा दिख रहा है। निगम अधिकारी का दावा है कि सोमवार की सुबह कूड़ा उठाने का अभियान शुरू किया गया लेकिन अधिकतर इलाकों में ट्रैफिक जाम की वजह से कूड़े का उठाव नहीं हो सका। कचरा उठा कर रौतनिया यार्ड में डंप करने गए कई ट्रैक्टर जाम में ही फंस गए।

कूड़े का उठाव नहीं होने से वार्ड पार्षदों में नाराजगी :

इधर, शहर में कूड़े का उठाव नहीं होने से वार्ड पार्षदों में गहरी नाराजगी है। वार्ड पार्षद राकेश सिन्हा पप्पू का कहना है कि मोतीझील में इस तरह की नारकीय स्थिति नहीं रहनी चाहिए। वार्ड पार्षद संजय केजरीवाल का कहना है कि निगम अधिकारी जानते हैं कि दीपावली के समय ज्यादा कचरा निकलता है।

इसके बावजूद इससे निपटने की व्यवस्था नहीं करना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। वहीं, मेयर सुरेश कुमार का कहना है कि लगातार निगम अधिकारियों व सफाई कर्मियों को कूड़ा उठाने के लिए का निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। इधर, नगर निगम अधिकारी ने कहा कि रात में 20 ट्रैक्टर व कांपैक्टर लगा कर कूड़ा उठाने के अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी गई है। कल तक शहर को बहुत हद तक साफ कर लिया जाएगा।

घरों-दुकानों की सफाई से निकल रहे कबाड़ से दुकानदार मालामाल

दीपावली को लेकर साफ-सफाई करने से निकल रहे कबाड़ से घर-दुकान तो साफ हो रहे हैं। लेकिन, इस कबाड़ से कबाड़ दुकानदार मालामाल हो रहे हैं। चांदनी चौक के कबाड़ दुकानदारों का कहना है कि 25 से 30 फीसदी व्यवसाय बढ़ गया है।

छोटे-छोटे दुकानदार शीशी-बोतल व लोहे का सामान बेचने पर पहुंच रहे हैं। दीपावली के समय ही लोग अपने घर की सफाई करते हैं। जो खराब और बेकार सामान होते हैं, उसको बेच देते हैं ।

