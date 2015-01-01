पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गायों पर संकट:जिले के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र के गांवों में दो माह में एलेक्स से दो हजार से ज्यादा गायों की मौत

मुजफ्फरपुर20 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

जिले के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में एलेक्स मवेशियाें से संबंधित बीमारी से करीब दो हजार से ज्यादा गायाें की माैत डेढ़-दो माह के बीच हुई है। सोमवार को भी तीन गायाें की मौत हो गई।

इस बीमारी से पशुपालक दहशत में हैं। इस बीमारी का सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव पारू, साहेबगंज व मोतीपुर इलाके में है। पिछले दो माह में केवल पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में दो हजार से ज्यादा गायाें की मौत के बाद पशुपालन विभाग बेखबर है।

ग्रामीण पशु चिकित्सक राजकिशोर सिंह ने बताया, वह पारू, साहेबगंज, मोतीपुर, कांटी तक पशुओं का इलाज करने जाते हैं। करीब दो हजार गायाें की मौत इस बीमारी से हुई है। वहीं, डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा की जान भी बची है। सबसे ज्यादा केस नदी किनारे धरफड़ी, उस्तीसिंगाही, चांद केवाड़ी इलाके में आए हैं। मोतीपुर व कांटी में भी काफी केस हैं। यह बीमारी इंफेक्शन से हो रही है।

उन्हाेंने बताया, बीमारी एक से डेढ़ माह पहले पकड़ती है, लेकिन पशुपालक को इसका पता नहीं चलता। बीमारी के बाद गाय खाना कम कर देती है। उसकी दाढ़ी के नीचे सूजन होता है। फिर लीवर प्रभावित हो जाता है। धीरे-धीरे गाय खाना बंद कर देती है और बैठ जाती है। इसके बाद गाय का उठना मुश्किल है। 10 से 15 दिन में उसकी मौत हो जाती है।

उन्हाेंने बताया, इस साल भारी बारिश हुई है। ऐसे में हरी घास खिलाने से यह बीमारी पकड़ रही है। हरी घास में छोटी-छोटी घोंघारी रहती है, जाे बीमारी की वजह है। समय रहते इलाज हो ताे गाय को बचाया जा सकता है। इसका लीवर पर सबसे ज्यादा इफेक्ट हो रहा है। बकरियाें में भी यह बीमारी देखी जा रही है।

हरपुर पंचायत में 40 गाय की मौत, मांगा मुआवजा

मोतीपुर प्रखंड के हरपुर पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि शिवशंकर पंडित बताते हैं, पिछले डेढ़ माह में कथैया, कुड़िया, पड़ोहा व हरपुर गांवाें में 40 गायाें की मौत हुई है।

सोमवार को भी परोहा के मुन्नीलाल ठाकुर के गाय की माैत हाे गई। वहीं, उमेश सिंह, बुंदेला साह, भन्नू सिंह समेत कई लोगों के गाय की मौत हाल में हुई है। ऐसे में तुरंत पशुपालन विभाग को टीम भेजकर इसकी जांच करानी चाहिए। वहीं पशुपालकों को मुआवजा मिलना चाहिए।

पशु चिकित्सक का सुझाव- सतर्क रहें पशुपालक

ग्रामीण पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. राजकिशोर सिंह बताते हैं, पशुपालकाें को फरवरी तक सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। गाय खाना बंद करे ताे तुरंत डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें।

इधर, विभाग ने कहा- अब तक किसी पशुपालक ने नहीं की इसकी शिकायत

2 नवंबर को ही हमने विभागीय डॉक्टर के साथ बैठक की, लेकिन किसी ने इस तरह की शिकायत नहीं की। यह बहुत गंभीर मामला है। इसकी जानकारी लेकर हम बचाव को लेकर पहल करेंगे।
डॉ. सुनील रंजन सिंह, जिला पशुपालन अधिकारी

