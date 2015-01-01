पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:नगर आयुक्त- सिर्फ मीडिया में बयान दे देने से कुछ नहीं होगा, मेयर- विभाग काे भी लिखेंगे, अभी पानी सिर के ऊपर नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी के शहर में गंदगी को लेकर गहरी नाराजगी जताने के दूसरे दिन सोमवार को मेयर व नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय आमने-सामने आ गए। मेयर ने अखबार में छपी खबर को नगर निगम के व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप पर डाला। ताे, नगर आयुक्त ने तल्ख टिप्पणी कर दी। इस पर मेयर ने भी उसी अंदाज में प्रतिक्रिया दी। मेयर व नगर आयुक्त की टिप्पणी का स्क्रीन शॉट लेकर कई वार्ड पार्षदों ने सोशल मीडिया पर चलाया।

व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के संवाद।
व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के संवाद।

डिप्टी सीएम द्वारा मुजफ्फरपुर को बिहार का सबसे गंदा शहर बताने और स्वयं के माफी मांगने से संबंधित खबर को मेयर सुरेश कुमार ने निगम के व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप पर डाला। इस पर नगर आयुक्त ने ग्रुप पर ही टिप्पणी की कि विभाग में लिखिए यदि किसी भी अधिकारी से शिकायत है। सिर्फ मीडिया में बयान देने से कुछ नहीं होगा... धन्यवाद।

इस पर मेयर की प्रतिक्रिया थी : विभाग अभी बदला है, विभाग में लिखेंगे। अभी सिर से पानी ऊपर नहीं हुआ है। उधर, डिप्टी सीएम की नाराजगी और ग्रुप पर मेयर व नगर आयुक्त की तल्ख टिप्पणी नगर निगम में दिनभर चर्चा में रही। मेयर ने शहर में गंदगी काे लेकर वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ रायशुमारी की। वार्ड पार्षदों ने इसे नगर निगम बोर्ड की बैठक में उठाने की बात कही।

नगर निगम हरकत में ताे आया, पर 50 फीसदी से अधिक सफाईकर्मी छठ की छुट्टी से लौटे ही नहीं

डिप्टी सीएम की कड़ी आपत्ति के बाद सफाई काे लेकर सोमवार को नगर निगम हरकत में आया। लेकिन, छठ की छुट्टी से 50 फ़ीसदी से ज्यादा सफाईकर्मियाें के नहीं लौटने की वजह से सफाई कार्य प्रभावित रहा। उप नगर आयुक्त ने शहर का जायजा लिया। नगर आयुक्त ने सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर से जवाब तलब भी किया। कई जगह से कूड़ा उठाया गया। अगले 48 घंटे में पूरे शहर से कूड़ा उठाने की चेतावनी दी गई। उधर, वार्ड पार्षदाें ने भी नाराजगी जताई।

पार्षद केपी पप्पू ने कहा- उनके वार्ड में 13 सफाईकर्मियों में मात्र दो ही पहुंचे। अब भी परतीटोला, केदारनाथ रोड, डीएन हाई स्कूल, ब्राह्मण टोली में कूड़ा पड़ा हुआ है। वार्ड पार्षद संजय केजरीवाल ने कहा- बहुत कम स्टाफ आने से सफाई कार्य प्रभावित रहा। वार्ड 27 के पार्षद अजय ओझा बाेले- झाड़ू लगानेवाली 5 महिला सफाईकर्मी कर्मी पहुंचीं, जबकि 6 पुरुष सफाईकर्मी लापता रहे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि सफाई नहीं होने पर लोग उन लाेगाें से सवाल करते हैं। लेकिन, निगम के अधिकारी उनकी भी नहीं सुनते। शहर में इतनी गंदगी, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण स्थिति है।

सफाई के लिए 4 करोड़ के खरीदे जाएंगे उपकरण

शहर में सफाई को पटरी पर लाने के लिए 4 करोड़ की लागत से सफाई उपकरणाें की खरीदारी की कवायद में नगर निगम जुट गया है। नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय ने 28 ऑटो टिपर, दो बॉबकट, दो जेसीबी, दो कांपैक्टर व एक काउ कैचर की खरीदारी प्रक्रिया शीघ्र पूरी करने को कहा है।

बताया गया कि ऑटो टिपर घोटाले की वजह से लंबे समय से किसी उपकरण की खरीदारी नहीं हुई। जबकि, तकरीबन सभी उपकरण पुराने हाे चुके हैं। नगर आयुक्त ने कहा- चुनाव था। उसके बाद छठ में घाट की सफाई में सभी लोग लगाए गए। इससे सफाई प्रभावित हुई।

