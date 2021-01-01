पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नगर निगम ने होटल सिद्धार्थ को कराया खाली, लटकाए 19 ताले

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
होटल सिद्धार्थ को खाली कराने पहुंची नगर निगम की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नगर आयुक्त ने एग्रीमेंट को खारिज कर सील करने का दिया था निर्देश
  • प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ 40 पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती के बीच होटल का 8 ट्रैक्टर सामान भी जब्त
  • इधर, होटल संचालक ने कार्रवाई को एकतरफा बताया, कहा- कोर्ट में देना होगा नगर निगम को इसका जवाब

पिछले करीब एक माह से चल रही कवायद के बाद शुक्रवार को निगम प्रशासन ने नगर निगम कार्यालय के मेन गेट पर स्थित होटल सिद्धार्थ को खाली कर ताला लगा दिया। नगर निगम के पूर्व प्रशासक के करीबी रिश्तेदार का होटल खाली कराने के लिए 40 पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई थी।

6 घंटे की कार्रवाई में 7 ट्रैक्टर व एक-407 में होटल का सामान जब्त कर निगम प्रशासन ने होटल में 19 ताले लगाए हैं। आगे होटल में निगम कर्मियों का खाता खोलने की योजना है। निगम कार्यालय के गेट व स्टेशन रोड में प्रथम तल पर स्थित होटल सिद्धार्थ के संचालक व निगम में किराए को लेकर लंबे समय से विवाद चल रहा था।

नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय ने 6 जनवरी को होटल संचालक श्रीधर कुमार वर्मा को नोटिस जारी कर वर्ष 1999 के प्रभाव से एग्रीमेंट को रद्द करते हुए नोटिस जारी कर 15 दिनों के अंदर होटल खाली करने की चेतावनी दी थी।

22 जनवरी को निर्धारित अवधि समाप्त होने के बाद फिर 25 जनवरी को नोटिस जारी कर 24 घंटे के अंदर होटल खाली करने की चेतावनी दी गई। पुलिस की तैनाती के बीच शुक्रवार की सुबह 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक होटल खाली कराने की कवायद चली। पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी निगम प्रशासन व होटल संचालक ने भी कराई।
1999 में हुआ था एग्रीमेंट कोर्ट में चल रहा मामला
होटल संचालक श्रीधर कुमार वर्मा ने कहा, 1999 में होटल का एग्रीमेंट निगम प्रशासन ने किया था। 30 लाख लाख रुपए खर्च कर 2000 में बिल्डिंग तैयार हुई। आधा किराया 4712 का वह भुगतान करने लगे। बाकी लागत में पेमेंट कटने लगा। निगम से विवाद के बाद कोर्ट में दिसंबर-2020 तक का किराया उन्हाेंने जमा कराया है। वर्मा ने कहा, कोर्ट से ऊपर कोई नहीं है। फिर भी एकतरफा कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसका जवाब निगम प्रशासन को कोर्ट में देना होगा।

