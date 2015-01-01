पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10000 पार हुई कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या:सर्वाधिक संक्रमितों के मामले में राज्य का दूसरा जिला बना मुजफ्फरपुर

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • 9720 संक्रमित इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ भी हुए, इस कारण जिले में 253 ही बचे हैं अब एक्टिव मरीज
  • भारी पड़ सकती है लापरवाही : पहला मरीज 9 मई काे मिला था, 186 दिनों में बढ़कर 10022 हाे गई संख्या

जिले में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बुधवार काे 10 हजार के पार हाे गई। इसके साथ ही मुजफ्फरपुर सर्वाधिक काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या में सूबे में दूसरे स्थान पर आ गया है। पटना में काेराेना के सर्वाधिक मरीज हैं। यूं ताे काेराेना मरीजाें की रफ्तार जिले में धीरे-धीरे कम हाे रही है, लेकिन 10 हजार का आंकड़ा हमें और सतर्क करानेवाली है। मास्क पहनने में जाे लापरवाही बरती जा रही है, वह काफी चिंताजनक है। काेराेना से बचने के लिए अब तक जाे सबसे प्रमुख उपाय सामने आया है, उसके अनुसार मास्क निश्चित रूप से लगाना है।
बता दें कि जिले में सबसे पहला मरीज 9 मई 2020 काे मिला था। वह दिल्ली से आया हुआ था। उसके बाद से 11 नवंबर तक 186 दिनाें में काेराेना संक्रमिताें की कुल संख्या 10022 हाे गई है। इनमें बुधवार काे मिले 27 नए मरीज भी शामिल हैं। दूसरी तरफ अच्छा संकेत यह है कि बुधवार काे 29 समेत 9720 काेराेना संक्रमित स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। इस प्रकार रिकवरी रेट 97 प्रतिशत है। इसके साथ ही अब जिले में मात्र 253 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।
इलाज के लिए एसकेएमसीएच में 100 और पताही में 500 बेड का है अस्पताल

जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने पर एसकेएमसीएच में 100 बेड का काेविड अस्पताल बनाया गया। यहां के संक्रमितों को पटना में भर्ती नहीं लिए जाने पर एसकेएमसीएच में पहले 30 बेड का अस्पताल बना। फिर 100 बेड वाले पीकू अस्पताल काे काेविड अस्पताल बना दिया गया। उसके बाद पताही हवाई अड्डा परिसर में 500 बेड का अत्याधुनिक काेराेना अस्पताल बना। अभी एसकेएमसीएच में 9 और पताही स्थित काेविड केयर अस्पताल में 40 लाेग इलाजरत हैं। शेष हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं।

कम हो रही रफ्तार, पर सुरक्षा के लिए जरूर लगाएं मास्क

अच्छा संकेत यह है कि जिले में एक पखवारे से 30 से कम पॉजीटिव मिल रहे हैं। जबकि, प्रतिदिन 5000 से अधिक जांच हा़े रही है। 16 अक्टूबर से संक्रमितों की संख्या में कमी आने पर जिले काे रेड जाने से ग्रीन जाेन मेंें शामिल कर लिया गया। बता दें कि जिले में काेराेना मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या के बाद 348 कंटेंटमेंट जाेन बनाए गए थे। अब उन्हें हटा दिया गया।

सबसे पहला कंटेनमेंट जाेन अहियापुर इलाके में बना था। उसमें शहरी क्षेत्र में 86 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 262 कंटेंटमेंट जाेन बनाए गए थे। अनलाॅक के बाद लाेग काेराेना काे लेकर सतर्कता में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। बाजारों में उमड़ती भीड़ ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। लाेग मास्क का भी उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं।

अगस्त में मिले थे सर्वाधिक मरीज अब तक 73 की हाे चुकी है माैत

बुधवार काे 5185 समेत जिले में कुल 4,34,413 काेराेना संदिग्धाें की जांच हुई। जिले में 49 की माैत हाे चुकी है। जबकि, अन्य जगहाें पर जिले के 73 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव की माैत हाे चुकी है। सर्वाधिक काेराेना मरीज अगस्त में मिले थे। वहीं, मई में सबसे कम मरीज मिले।

