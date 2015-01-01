पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण बढ़ा:मुजफ्फरपुर में दिल्ली से भी अधिक प्रदूषण, एक्यूआई 331; छठ की आतिशबाजी के बाद 431 तक पहुंची हवा में पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा

मुजफ्फरपुर31 मिनट पहले
छठ पर हुई आतिशबाजी के कारण शहर में प्रदूषण का स्तर फिर बढ़ गया। शनिवार की सुबह वायु की गुणवत्ता गिर कर दिल्ली से भी बदतर और 331 पर पहुंच गई। दिल्ली का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स यानी एक्यूआई 264 था। यहां कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र के आंकड़े के अनुसार शहर में हवा में पीएम 2.5 का स्तर अधिकतम 431 आंका गया। यह बेहद गंभीर श्रेणी में आता है।

हालांकि, दीवाली में यह अधिकतम 500 हाे गया था। प्रदूषण का यह स्तर स्वस्थ लोगों की सेहत खराब करने के लिए भी काफी है। ठंड के दिनाें में ऐसे भी प्रदूषण बढ़ जाता है। हवा की रफ्तार कम होने के साथ सूक्ष्म धूल कण वायुमंडल में ऊपर नहीं जा पाते। ऐसे में आतिशबाजी के कारण प्रदूषण स्तर और बढ़ गया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि शहर की आबोहवा बीते 10 दिनों से खराब बनी हुई है। बाजारों में अत्यधिक भीड़, वाहनों के धुएं, सड़क पर उड़ती गंदगी और धूल के कारण एक्यूआई लगातार बेहद खराब श्रेणी में बना हुआ है। दीवाली के दो दिनों बाद 3 दिन यह 300 के नीचे रहने के बावजूद खराब श्रेणी में रहा।

