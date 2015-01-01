पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:मृदुला के रूप में मुजफ्फरपुर ने एक धरोहर खोया : रंजन

मुजफ्फरपुर5 घंटे पहले
मुजफ्फरपुर ने डॉक्टर मृदुला सिन्हा के रूप में अपना एक बहुमूल्य धरोहर खो दिया है। राजनीति, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक या साहित्य। सभी क्षेत्रों में उनके योगदान को भूला नहीं जा सकता है। उनका इस तरह से असमय चला जाना बेहद दुखद है। ये बातें गुरुवार को होटल द पार्क में गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल सह भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेत्री डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन पर आयोजित शोक सभा में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रंजन कुमार ने कही।

श्रद्धांजलि सभा के दौरान भाजपा नेताओं ने उनके चित्र पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित करने के बाद दो मिनट का मौन रखा। श्रद्धांजलि सभा में जिला मंत्री संजीव झा, संतोष साहेब, जिला प्रवक्ता प्रभात कुमार, युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष नचिकेता पांडे, परितोष सिंह, ओमप्रकाश तिवारी, धनंजय झा, राजा सिंह, अमरेश कुमार विपुल, राजा साहेब, अमित राठौर, आशीष कुमार समेत अन्य शामिल हुए।
पैतृक निवास छपरा में पूर्व राज्यपाल काे दी श्रद्धांजलि
पूर्व राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन पर पैतृक निवास छपरा में शाेकसभा का आयोजन किया गया। इधर, पानापुर हवेली पंचायत में जदयू प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष सौरभ कुमार साहेब, चंदन ठाकुर, शरोज सिंह, हेमंत राज, गुड्डू चौधरी, विनोद राम, सुरेश चौधरी, रजनीश कुमार, कुंजन कुमार, पूजन कुमार, विक्की कुमार, अनिल पटेल, पुन्नू चौधरी, कामेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, कमाेद प्र सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार, लक्ष्मेश्वर प्र सिंह, गया सिंह, महादेव सिंह, सुजीत कुमार, राकेश कुमार, किशन, मिठ्ठु, गाेपी अादि ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।

