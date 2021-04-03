पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन:मुजफ्फरपुर स्मार्ट सिटी का दायरा अब 2092 एकड़ का हाेगा, बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर ने विस्तार पर लगाई मुहर

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन से ही ऑडिटोरियम व सिकंदरपुर झील का विकास भी होना है। सिकंदरपुर स्टेडियम में स्पोर्ट्स काॅम्प्लेक्स भी बनाना है। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन से ही ऑडिटोरियम व सिकंदरपुर झील का विकास भी होना है। सिकंदरपुर स्टेडियम में स्पोर्ट्स काॅम्प्लेक्स भी बनाना है।
  • मंजूरी के लिए केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव, सिकंदरपुर मन के विकास पर भी चर्चा

1210 एकड़ का मुजफ्फरपुर स्मार्ट सिटी का दायरा अब 2092 एकड़ होगा। स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के अध्यक्ष प्रधान सचिव नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग आनंद किशोर की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को पटना में आयोजित बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर की बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी के एरिया विस्तार पर मुहर लगी। एरिया विस्तार का प्रस्ताव अप्रूवल के लिए भारत सरकार को भेजा जाएगा। स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन में पहले से चयनित कई योजनाओं को ड्रॉप कर दिया गया है, जबकि तीन नए प्रपोजल की अनुमति मिली है। स्मार्ट सिटी के एरिया विस्तार में देवी मंदिर रोड, पानी टंकी चौक क्लब रोड से लेकर मिठनपुरा चौक, नया टोला, विश्वविद्यालय इलाके को शामिल किया जाएगा।

मुजफ्फरपुर स्मार्ट सिटी में एबीडी (एरिया बेस्ड डेवलपमेंट) में 1210 एकड़ इलाके का डेवलपमेंट होना था। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष के सुझाव पर तकरीबन 882 एकड़ एरिया इसमें शामिल किया गया है। 30 करोड़ की लागत से इंटीग्रेटेड सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट भी लगेगा। स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन से ही ऑडिटोरियम व सिकंदरपुर झील का विकास भी होना है। सिकंदरपुर स्टेडियम में स्पोर्ट्स काॅम्प्लेक्स भी बनाना है।

30 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से इंटीग्रेटेड सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट भी लगेगा

बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर की बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन मुजफ्फरपुर के एमडी सह नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय शामिल हुए। जबकि महापौर सुरेश कुमार बैठक में शामिल होने पटना नहीं गए। महापौर का कहना है कि पहले भी 12- 13 बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर की बैठक में शामिल हो चुके हैं। अभी तक स्मार्ट सिटी धरातल पर नहीं उतरा। कब तक लोगों को आश्वासन देते रहेंगे।

एबीडी एरिया में अभी यह इलाके हैं शामिल

बैरिया गोलंबर से लक्ष्मी चौक, ब्रह्मपुरा, जूरन छपरा, स्टेशन रोड से मोतीझील, कल्याणी से हरिसभा चौक, कंपनी बाग, सिकंदरपुर मन, सरैयागंज टावर, तिलक मैदान, बैंक रोड, अखाड़ा घाट रोड।

ये नए इलाके हाेंगे शामिल
मिठनपुरा चौक, क्लब रोड, पानी टंकी, देवी मंदिर रोड, हाथी चौक, चंद्रलोक चौक, नया टोला, स्पीकर चौक, कलमबाग व विश्वविद्यालय एरिया।

