गड़बड़ी:बड़कागांव दक्षिणी के 1000 मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से गायब

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम को आवेदन सौंप कर संशोधित करते हुए मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन की मांग

पंचायत चुनाव से पूर्व मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन होते ही उसकी खामियां उजागर होने लगी है। बड़कागांव दक्षिणी पंचायत के लगभग 1000 मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची से विलोपित है। यहां तक वर्तमान पंसस लक्ष्मी देवी, उपसरपंच सहित उनके पूरे परिवार का नाम भी मतदाता सूची से गायब है।

पंचायत के सुरेश प्रसाद गुप्ता ने डीएम को आवेदन सौंप बिहार विधानसभा 2020 के मतदाता सूची से मिलान कर उसे संशोधित करते हुए मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन की मांग की है।

दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि वर्ष 2021 के मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन का अवलोकन किए जाने पर पाया गया कि पंचायत के लगभग 1000 लोगों का नाम मतदाता सूची से गायब है। आवेदक ने इसे मतदाताओं को मताधिकार से वंचित किए जाने की साजिश बताते हुए इसमें अविलंब संशोधन की मांग कर मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन करने की मांग की है।

इस संबंध में बीडीओ अरशद रजा खान ने बताया कि सॉफ्टवेयर की गड़बड़ी के वजह से मतदाता सूची में खामियां आई है। इसे संशोधित कर प्रकाशित किया जाएगा।

