पहल:राष्ट्रीय बाल विज्ञान कांग्रेस 9 दिसंबर को, मॉडल प्रस्तुत करेंगे बाल वैज्ञानिक

मुजफ्फरपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अपनी क्रिएटिविटी और साइंटिफिक टेंपरामेंट के आधार पर स्कूली बच्चे स्थानीय समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए मॉड प्रस्तुत करेंगे। जिला स्तरीय 28वीं राष्ट्रीय बाल विज्ञान कांग्रेस में जिले के सरकारी व निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छात्र अपने रचनात्मक मॉडल को केंद्र में रखकर परियोजना भेजेंगे।

यह जानकारी जिला समन्वयक डॉ. फूलगेन पूर्वे ने दी। उन्हाेंने बताया, जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 9 दिसंबर को डीएन हाईस्कूल में होगा। इसमें छूटे आवेदकों के लिए 10 दिसंबर को भी प्रतियोगिता होगी। परिणाम 11 दिसंबर को जारी होंगे।

उन्हाेंने बताया, छात्र परियोजना तैयार करने में किसी तरह की परेशानी होने पर उनसे या राज्य स्त्रोत शिक्षक डॉ. एनपी राय से सुझाव ले सकते हैं। प्रतिभागी बाल वैज्ञानिक ऑनलाइन निबंध सोसाइटी की वेबसाइट www.scienceforsocietybihar.org पर या स्कूल को उपलब्ध कराए गए वाॅट्सएप फॉर्म को भरकर प्रोजेक्ट को जमा कर सकते हैं।

