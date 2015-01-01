पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुजफ्फरपुर की 11 सीटों के नतीजे:एनडीए 6 और महागठबंधन काे 5 सीटों पर कामयाबी; पहली बार जीत कर आए 3 नए चेहरे, सीटिंग विधायक की हार

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले की 11 सीटों में एनडीए काे बताैर गठबंधन सबसे अधिक 6 और महागठबंधन काे 5 सीटें मिली हैं। इनमें राजद काे सबसे अधिक 4 सीटों मीनापुर, कांटी, गायघाट और कुढ़नी पर कामयाबी मिली है। तीन दशक बाद जिले में कांग्रेस का खाता खुला। मुजफ्फरपुर से पार्टी के उम्मीदवार विजेंद्र चौधरी ने नगर विकास मंत्री भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेश शर्मा काे शिकस्त देकर बड़ा उलटफेर किया।

चौधरी पांचवीं बार इस सीट से जीते हैं। मीनापुर से राजद के राजीव कुमार उर्फ मुन्ना यादव ने जदयू के मनाेज कुमार काे हरा लगातार दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज की। कांटी से राजद के ही माे. इसराइल मंसूरी ने निर्दलीय इंजीनियर अजीत कुमार काे कांटे की टक्कर में हराया। गायघाट से राजद के निरंजन राय ने 5 बार के विजेता निवर्तमान विधायक महेश्वर यादव काे कड़े मुकाबले में हराया।

कुढ़नी से राजद के अनिल सहनी ने निवर्तमान विधायक भाजपा के केदार गुप्ता काे दोबारा गिनती में हराया। भाजपा पारू सीट बचाने में कामयाब रही। औराई सीट उसने महागठबंधन से छीनी। यहां से रामसूरत राय जीते। यह सीट राजद ने अपने निवर्तमान विधायक डाॅ. सुरेंद्र कुमार का टिकट काट भाकपा माले के डाॅ. आफताब आलम काे दिया था। डाॅ. सुरेंद्र निर्दलीय लड़े थे। बरूराज सीट भी इस बार भाजपा जीती है। यहां अरुण कुमार सिंह ने राजद के नंद कुमार राय काे हरा कर पहली बार जीत दर्ज की।

पारू से भाजपा के अशाेक कुमार सिंह ने निवर्तमान विधायक राजद के बागी निर्दलीय शंकर राय काे हरा कर जीत का चाैका लगाया। एनडीए में वीआईपी काे जिले में दाे सीटें बाेचहां और साहेबगंज मिली थीं। बाेचहां से पार्टी के उम्मीदवार मुसाफिर पासवान ने राजद के 9 बार के विजेता पूर्व मंत्री रमई राम काे हराया।

साहेबगंज से वीआईपी के राजू कुमार सिंह ने 4 बार के विधायक राजद के कद्दावर नेता रामविचार राय काे हराया। जदयू काे जिले की चार सीटों में से सिर्फ एक सकरा की सीट मिली। यहां से कांटी के निवर्तमान विधायक अशाेक कुमार चौधरी ने कांग्रेस के उमेश राम काे हराया।

पहली बार जीत कर आए 3 नए चेहरे, सीटिंग विधायक की हार

विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार 3 नए चेहरे जीत कर आए हैं। इनमें गायघाट से निरंजन राय, कांटी से मो. इसराइल मंसूरी और कुढ़नी से अनिल सहनी शामिल हैं। तीनों राजद से चुनाव में उतरे थे। ये पहली बार विधानसभा में कदम रखेंगे। पिछले चुनाव में 6 नए चेहरे को जनता ने मौका दिया था।

इस बार भी भाजपा के उम्मीदवार नगर विकास मंत्री सुरेश शर्मा समेत 5 सीटिंग विधायकों को जनता ने नकार दिया। नगर विकास मंत्री के साथ ही राजद के रामविचार राय, नंद कुमार राय, राजद के निवर्तमान विधायक एवं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद, जदयू के महेश्वर यादव भी सीट नहीं बचा सके।

