विधानसभा चुनाव:चुनाव कार्य में लापरवाही, तीन प्राेफेसर समेत 86 कर्मचारियों पर एफआईआर

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्राथमिकी में सरकारी आदेश की अवमानना का लगा आरोप

चुनाव कार्य में ड्यूटी लगने पर लापरवाही बरतने वाले तीन प्राेफेसर समेत 86 सरकारी कर्मियाें पर नगर थाने में आदेश के अवमानना की एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। नगर थानेदार ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि प्राथमिकी नाेडल अधिकारी की रिपाेर्ट पर दर्ज की गई है।

राज्य कर सहायक आयुक्त रंजीत कुमार ने एफआईआर में कहा है कि अभ्यर्थी व्यय अनुश्रवण काेषांग में एमआईटी के प्राेफेसर जीगेश यादव, अारएलएसवाई काॅलेज के लेक्चरर अनिल कुमार और बिंदेश्वर प्रसाद काे स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट बनाया गया था।

जीगेश यादव काे गायघाट, अनिल कुमार काे गरहां और बिंदेश्वर प्रसाद काे बाेचहां मझाैली चाैक पर प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया था। लेकिन, तीनाें मजिस्ट्रेट ने ड्यूटी जॉइन नहीं की। इधर, जिला स्थापना उप समाहर्ता ने दूसरी एफआईआर में कहा है कि 23 से 26 अक्टूबर तक हुए चुनाव प्रशिक्षण में 83 सरकारी कर्मचारी शामिल नहीं हुए।
मृत कर्मचारी पर प्राथमिकी होने की नगर आयुक्त की अध्यक्षता में होगी जांच

मृत कृषि समन्वयक उमानंदन शर्मा को चुनाव कार्य में ड्यूटी पर लगाने तथा प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित बताने की रिपोर्ट भेजने के मामले को डीएम ने गंभीरता से लिया है। डीएम ने इस मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए नगर आयुक्त की अध्यक्षता में जांच कमेटी का गठन कर इसके लिए दोषी कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट मांगी है। उन्होंने मृत कर्मचारी को चुनाव प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित बता कर कार्रवाई के लिए अनुशंसा करने के मामले की जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है।

