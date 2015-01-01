पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:फरार चल रहे आरएस पाराशर की संपत्ति की मुजफ्फरपुर में तलाश, गैंगस्टर एक्ट में अजीत शर्मा काे तलाश रही नोएडा पुलिस

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
अार्थिक अपराध प्रकोष्ठ रीवा ने मुजफ्फरपुर के डीएम काे लिखे पत्र में फरार चल रहे आरएस पाराशर उर्फ रतन शंकर पाराशर की चल-अचल संपत्ति की जानकारी मांगी है। रीवा के आर्थिक अपराध प्रकोष्ठ के अनुसार अपराध क्रमांक 33/13 धारा 420, 120 बी, 468, 471, 201 एवं धारा 18 के तहत 8 आरोपी के खिलाफ रीवा के मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी के समक्ष अभियोग पत्र प्रस्तुत है।

मामला बच्चों काे नि:शुल्क-अनिवार्य शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम 2009 एवं अन्य अधिनियम से जुड़ा है। इसमें आरएस पाराशर के खिलाफ विवेचना जारी है। मामले में 2018 और 2019 में द्वारका नई दिल्ली और मुजफ्फरपुर में आरोपी की तलाश की गई थी। लेकिन, आरोपी के फरार हाेने के कारण उप निरीक्षक आशीष मिश्रा की रिपोर्ट में कुर्की की कार्रवाई काे आवश्यक बताया गया है।

इसलिए आर्थिक अपराध प्रकोष्ठ रीवा ने डीएम से उसके चल-अचल संपत्ति की जानकारी मांगी है। उधर, एक अन्य मामले में यूपी की नोएडा पुलिस गैंगस्टर अधिनियम के तहत मीनापुर के मधुपुर निवासी महेश शर्मा के पुत्र अजीत कुमार शर्मा उर्फ रंजन के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी है। गौतमबुद्ध नगर के उपायुक्त नितिन तिवारी ने स्थानीय जानकारी व निबंधित वाहनों की सूचना मांगी है।

