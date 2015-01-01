पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क निर्माण:अब अदलवारी-मणिकपुर राेड बनेगा, एनएच सरैया के 11 गांवों से किया जाएगा भू-अर्जन

मुजफ्फरपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • पूर्वी चंपारण से सरैया तक भारतमाला खंड 7 से बनी हुई है सड़क

भारतमाला खंड 7 के तहत पूर्वी चंपारण के अदलवारी से सरैया के मणिकपुर तक बनी सड़क का वैशाली तक विस्तार करते हुए उसे एनएच में परिवर्तित किया जाएगा। हालांकि, इसकी एनएच संख्या अभी निर्धारित नहीं की गई है। सड़क विस्तार व चौड़ीकरण के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के सरैया समेत वैशाली जिले के वैशाली अंचल के 25 गांवों में भू अर्जन हाेगा।

एनएचएआई ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी करते हुए दाेनाें जिलाें के सभी गांवों में भू-अर्जन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया है। अरेराज से सरैया प्रखंड के मणिकपुर तक निर्मित सड़क का विस्तर करते हुए इसकाे एनएच में बदलने की मंजूरी मिल गयी है।

भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार अदलवारी- मणिकपुर सड़क काे वैशाली जिले तक विस्तार किया जाएगा। इस सड़क काे एनएच में बदलाव के लिए जिले के सरैया अंचल में 11 गांवों का तथा वैशाली अंचल के 14 गांवों में भू-अर्जन किए जाने की मंजूरी दी गयी है।

इस सड़क के एनएच के रूप में तब्दील हाेेने से पूर्वी चंपारण तथा मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के पश्चिमी हिस्से के प्रखंड के हाजीपुर व पटना जाने का एक और वैकल्पिक मार्ग उपलब्ध हा़े जाएगा। इस सड़क का सरैया प्रखंड में निर्माण के लिए 11 गांवों में भू-अर्जन की जल्द ही प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी।
सरैया अंचल के इन गांवों में हाेगा भू अर्जन: अमुआरा चाैबे, बनिया, मनिकपुर, अबू चक, चक इब्राहिम, काेल्हुआ, मणिकपुर, पिपरा पुस, आनंदपुर सिंह, बीरपुर तथा चक अब्दुल रहीम गांव।

वैशाली अंचल के इन गांवाें से ली जाएगी भूमि: रूकुनपुर, भगवानपुर, परशुरामपुर, जाफर, हबीबुल्ला चक, दाउदनगर, बसाढ़, हरपुर बसंत, बसरा, मानपुरा, खिजरपुर, बरकुर्वा, केशाेपुर, मुनीमचक।

