निर्णय:अब एक ही रजिस्ट्रेशन पर किसानों को मिलेगा कई योजनाओं का लाभ

मुजफ्फरपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • राज्य में धान खरीद की दयनीय स्थिति काे देखते हुए सरकार ने लिया निर्णय
  • इसी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर किसान पैक्सों में भी बेच सकेंगे धान

कृषि योजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए अब राज्य के किसानों को विभिन्न विभागों में अब अलग-अलग अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन(निबंधन) नहीं कराना होगा। अब कृषि विभाग की साइट पर अगर किसान ने अपना निबंधन करा लिया ताे कृषि से संबंधित सभी याेजनाओं का लाभ ले सकते हैं। किसान इसी रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर अपनी पंचायत के पैक्स या व्यापार मंडल में सरकार से निर्धारित कीमत पर अपनी उपज भी बेच सकते हैं। धान व गेहूं बेचने के लिए भी किसानों काे सहकारिता विभाग की पोर्टल पर अलग से निबंधन कराने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगी। अब तक अपनी उपज काे सरकारी एजेंसी के माध्यम से बेचने के लिए किसानों काे सहकारिता विभाग की पोर्टल पर निबंधन कराना हाेता था।

इसके बाद निबंधन नंबर काे डाल कर ही किसान सरकारी एजेंसी के पास फसल काे बेचते थे। लेकिन, राज्य में धान खरीद की दयनीय स्थिति काे देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने याेजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए किसानों के बार-बार हाेने वाले निबंधन की बाध्यता काे खत्म कर दिया है। अब कृषि विभाग की वेबसाइट पर निबंधित जिले के सभी 4.5 लाख किसान अपने उत्पाद काे सरकारी कीमत पर बेच सकते हैं।

अबतक अलग-अलग योजनाओं के लाभ को विभिन्न साइट पर कराना हाेता है निबंधन

अनुदान पर यंत्र, बीज व खाद लेने के लिए किसानों काे अबतक कृषि विभाग की पाेर्टल पर निबंधन कराना हाेता है। जबकि, धान अधिप्राप्ति व फसल बीमा के लाभ के लिए सहकारिता विभाग की साइट पर, बागवानी मिशन व सिंचाई याेजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए उद्यान विभाग की साइट पर और तालाब निर्माण समेत मत्स्यपालन संबंधी लाभ के लिए मत्स्य पालन विभाग में निबंधन कराना पड़ता है।

जिले के 23 पैक्स ने किसानों से खरीदे धान

धान खरीद के लिए जिले के 385 में से 302 पैक्साें काे सीसी लिमिट के रूप में अग्रिम राशि सहकारिता बैंक से उपलब्ध कराई गई है। इसमें अब तक 23 पैक्साें ने अब तक 252 किसानों से 1635 एमटी धान खरीदा है। शुक्रवार काे 134.9 एमटी धान की खरीदारी हुई।

