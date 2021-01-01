पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:अब अस्पताल किसी भी दिन दे सकते हैं कोरोना टीका, 9 फरवरी के पहले वैक्सीनेशन करने का निर्देश

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार काे मुराैल पीएचसी में 70 व एसकेएमसीएच में 60 लाेगाें काे काेराेना का टीका दिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार काे मुराैल पीएचसी में 70 व एसकेएमसीएच में 60 लाेगाें काे काेराेना का टीका दिया गया।

अब काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए टाइम बाउंड खत्म कर दिया गया है। अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार किसी भी दिन अस्पताल प्रबंधन वैक्सीनेशन कर सकता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के काेविन पाेर्टल पर अपलाेड फर्स्ट फेज में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें के लिए अधिकतम 9 फरवरी की डेडलाइन दी गई है। स्वास्थ्य मुख्यालय ने वीडियाे कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में सिविल सर्जन काे 9 फरवरी तक हर हाल में वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य पूरा कर लेने का निर्देश दिया है।

डेडलाइन मिलने के बाद शुक्रवार काे सीएस ने अधिकारियाें के साथ समीक्षा की और सभी पीएचसी प्रभारियाें काे अधिक से अधिक टीकाकरण करने का निर्देश दिया। वैक्सीनेशन बढ़ाने को आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिकाओं काे वैक्सीन लेने आने के लिए डीपीओ-सीडीपीओ काे निर्देश दिया गया है। सिविल सर्जन ने शुक्रवार काे पत्र लिखकर सभी काे अपने संबंधित वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर जाकर वैक्सीन लेने का निर्देश दिया।

15 फरवरी से दिया जाएगा दूसरा डाेज
फर्स्ट फेज का टीकाकरण समाप्त हाे जाने के बाद 15 फरवरी से दूसरा डाेज देने का काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। डीआईओ डाॅ. एके पांडेय ने बताया कि मुख्यालय के निर्देशानुसार इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। 23516 कर्मियाें काे फर्स्ट फेज में पहला डाेज का टीका दिया जाना है। इन्हीं लाेगाें काे दूसरा डाेज 15 फरवरी से दिया जाएगा। दूसरा डाेज के लिए वैक्सीन भी जिले काे मिल चुकी है।

आज सभी पीएचसी समेत 20 स्थानाें पर वैक्सीनेशन

6 दिन बाद शनिवार काे जिले के सभी 16 पीएचसी, सदर अस्पताल, एसकेएमसीएच, प्रशांत व प्रसाद हाॅस्पिटल में वैक्सीनेशन हाेगा। इसकाे लेकर शुक्रवार की शाम सभी स्थानाें काे सैनिटाइज कराया गया। सिविल सर्जन ने तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। वहीं शनिवार काे सभी प्रतिनियुक्त अधिकारियाें काे अपने-अपने पीएचसी में जाकर माॅनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश दिया। इधर, शुक्रवार काे मुराैल पीएचसी में 70 व एसकेएमसीएच में 60 लाेगाें काे काेराेना का टीका दिया गया।

