आपत्तियों का निपटारा:अब तुर्की-कुढ़नी नाम से जानी जाएगी कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नए नगर निकायों के गठन पर प्राप्त आपत्तियों का हुआ निपटारा

नए नगर निकाय के गठन को लेकर प्राप्त दावा आपत्तियों का निपटारा कर लिया गया है। पिछले दिनों अपर समाहर्ता राजेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में आम सहमति से अधिकतर दावा आपत्तियों को खारिज कर दिया गया है। वहीं कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत के नामकरण को लेकर प्राप्त आपत्ति को स्वीकार्य करते हुए कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत का नाम अब तुर्की-कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

मालूम हाे कि कांटी, माेतीपुर व साहेबगंज नगर पंचायत काे नगर परिषद में तब्दील कर दिया गया है। वहीं सात नया नगर पंचायत बनाया गया है। इसमें, मीनापुर, सकरा, मुराैल, सरैया, माधाेपुर सुस्ता तथा तुर्की-कुढ़नी व बरूराज का नाम शामिल है। दरअसल, नए नगर पंचायत के गठन के बाद लाेगाें से दावा-आपत्ति मांगी गई थी। दावा-आपत्तियाें के निराकरण के क्रम में माधाेपुर-सुस्ता नगर पंचायत के लिए प्राप्त एक आपत्ति काे प्रखंड एवं अनुमंडल स्तरीय समिति की ओर से अस्वीकृत कर दिया गया। वहीं कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत के लिए एक आपत्ति काे स्वीकृत करते हुए कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत का नाम तुर्की-कुढ़नी नगर पंचायत करने पर आम सहमति बन गई।

नगर परिषद कांटी काे लेकर प्राप्त 5 में से चार आपत्ति काे अस्वीकृत कर दिया गया है। वहीं एक आपत्ति काे स्वीकृत करते हुए उसमें भूल-सुधार कर लिया गया है। नगर परिषद माेतीपुर काे लेकर प्राप्त 5 आपत्ति काे भी खारिज कर दिया गया। नगर पंचायत बरूराज काे लेकर प्राप्त तीन आपत्ति काे भी खारिज कर दिया गया है। उसी तरह सकरा व मीनापुर नगर पंचायत के लिए प्राप्त सभी आपत्तियाें काे खारिज कर दिया गया। वहीं मुराैल नगर पंचायत के लिए आपत्ति प्राप्त नहीं हुई थी।

