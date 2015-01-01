पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जंग:अब ट्रेन से दूसरे राज्य जाने वाले यात्रियों की भी जांच

मुजफ्फरपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब संक्रमित मिलने पर उनके संपर्क में आए लाेगाें की अनिवार्य रूप से हाेगी पहचान व जांच

अब दूसरे राज्यों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मामले को देखते हुए जंक्शन से जाने वाले यात्रियों की आरटीपीसीआर और एंटीजन दोनों जांच हो रही है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के अनुसार, 100 यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच आरटीपीसीआर से की जा रही है। शेष यात्रियों की जांच एंटीजन किट से की जा रही है। वहीं, मुजफ्फरपुर से आने-जाने वाले सभी यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच की जाएगी।

त्योहारों के बाद लाेग बिहार से दूसरे राज्याें में जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग जांच कर यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहता है कि इन यात्रियों में कितने लोग पॉजिटिव हैं। अगर यात्री पॉजिटिव पाए जाते हैं तो उनके संपर्क में आए सभी लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जाएगी। इससे पहले सिर्फ दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले यात्रियों की ही कोरोना जांच की जा रही थी।

अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने बताया, छठ पर्व में काफी संख्या में दूसरे राज्यों से लोग जिले में पहुंचे थे। अब वह लौट रहे हैं। यहां प्रवास के दौरान जिन लोगाें ने काेराेना की जांच नहीं कराई थी, उन सभी की जंक्शन और बस स्टैंड पर जांच की जा रही है।

22 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 30 को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी

जिले में मंगलवार को 5299 कोरोना के संदिग्धों के सैंपल की जांच की गई। इसमें 22 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं, 30 कोरोना मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। मंगलवार तक जिले में कोरोना के 221 मामले एक्टिव पाए गए। जिले में 4,84,280 सैंपल की जांच की गई है। अब जिले में 10,345 कोरोना मरीज हो गए हैं।

55 वर्ष से अधिक के संक्रमित जाएंगे कोविड केयर अस्पताल

कोरोना पॉजिटिव अगर 55 से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्ग मिलते हैं, तो उन्हें होम क्वारेंटाइन में रहने की अनुमति स्वास्थ्य विभाग नहीं देगा। ऐसे बुजुर्ग को स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोविड केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराएगा। सिविल सर्जन शैलेश प्रसाद सिंह ने जिले के सभी पीएचसी व सीएचसी प्रभारी को निर्देश जारी कर कहा है कि ऐसे मरीज मिलते ही उन्हें कोविड केयर अस्पताल पताही में रेफर करें।

सब्जी, फल और मछली मंडी में भी होगी कोरोना की जांच
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब सब्जी, फल व मछली मंडी समेत भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों में भी लोगों की कोरोना जांच करने का आदेश जारी किया है। यहां व्यापारियों व विक्रेताओं के साथ ही खरीदारों की भी कोरोना जांच होगी। इसके लिए सिविल सर्जन शैलेश प्रसाद सिंह ने टीम का गठन किया हैं। वहीं, मंडी के कर्मचारियों से जांच में सहयोग करने की बात कही गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें