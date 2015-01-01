पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:अब 2021 में जिले से कालाजार उन्मूलन करने का रखा लक्ष्य

मुजफ्फरपुर20 मिनट पहले
कालाजार उन्मूलन के लिए अब 1 वर्ष की अवधि और बढ़ा दी गई है। अब 2021 में जिले से कालाजार उन्मूलन करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। दिल्ली और पटना से आई डब्ल्यूएचओ की टीम ने मंगलवार को पारू प्रखंड के सर्वाधिक कालाजार प्रभावित 4 गांवों का जायजा लेने के बाद इसकी घोषणा की।

टीम ने प्रखंड के आनंदपुर, खरौनी, गौरा, चोचाही में कालाजार मरीजों से मिलकर बीमारी की जागरूकता व बचाव के बारे में जानकारी ली। वहीं अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर बचाव को लेकर सरकार द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। डब्ल्यूएचओ की सेंट्रल और स्टेट टीम के अधिकारियों ने जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी से कहा कि कोरोना के कारण 1 वर्ष की समय अवधि बढ़ा दी गई है।

सोहासा व सोहासी में कालाजार रोकथाम के लिए हो रहे एसपी छिड़काव का भी जायजा लिया। केंद्रीय टीम में डब्लयूएचओ के डॉ. ध्रुव पांडेय, स्टेट टीम में डॉ. राजेश पांडेय, जोनल कोऑर्डिनेटर डॉ. आरती शर्मा, डीभीबी डीसी डॉ. सतीश कुमार आदि थे।

