लापरवाही पड़ सकती है भारी:जिले में इस माह हर दिन औसतन 25-30 कोरोना मरीज मिले, फिर बढ़ सकता है संक्रमण

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर से हाट-बाजार कहीं निकलें मास्क जरूर लगाएं; जिले में स्थिति नियंत्रण में है
  • आगे नहीं बिगड़े इसके लिए सतर्कता अत्यंत जरूरी है

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का दर काफी कम है। नवंबर माह में हर दिन 25 से 30 के बीच पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए जा रहे हैं। अब छठ के बाद एक बार फिर से पॉजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका से स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप है। हालांकि, इसे रोकने के लिए रविवार से कई स्तरों पर काम शुरू किया गया।

प्रतिदिन 6 हजार सैंपल जांच का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके लिए सभी पीएचसी प्रभारियों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के हाट-बाजार व भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों की सूची बनाकर अधिक से अधिक सैंपल की जांच कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

आशा, एएनएम और आंगनबाड़ी की मदद से संदिग्धों की पहचान कराने और होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले पॉजिटिव मरीजों की नियमित देखरेख कर संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कई स्तरों पर काम शुरू किया गया है। एसीएमओ डॉ. विनय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि विभाग की आशंका पर जिले को अलर्ट मोड में रखा गया है। संक्रमण नहीं बढ़े, इसको लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

जुलाई-अगस्त में संक्रमण दर थी 25% जबकि अक्टूबर में 15% और नवंबर में 1% पर सिमटी
जिले में सर्वाधिक कोरोना मरीज अगस्त, सबसे कम मई में मिले। कोरोना से जिले के 75 लोगों की माैत हाे चुकी है। उनमें 3 चिकित्सक भी थे। संक्रमण की दर जुलाई-अगस्त में सर्वाधिक 25 फीसदी रही। जबकि, सितंबर-अक्तूबर में 15% और नवंबर में सिमट कर 1 फीसदी पर आ गई है। आगे यह न बढ़े, इसलिए अभी पूरी सतर्कता की जरूरत है।

नहीं चेत रहे हैं लाेग
बाजारों की भीड़ में काफी संख्या में लोग बगैर मास्क घूमते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जागरूकता अभियान का भी कोई असर नहीं है। लेकिन, जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक मास्क ही संक्रमण से बचाव का उपाय है।

348 कंटेंटमेंट जोन थे
जिले में 348 कंटेंनमेंट जाेन बनाने पड़े थे। सबसे पहला अहियापुर इलाके में बना था। जिसका समय पूरा हाेने के बाद अब एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिलने पर उसे हटा दिया गया। अभी एक भी कंटेंनमेंट जाेन जिले में नहीं है।

दिल्ली में केस बढ़ने से छुट्टी में घर आए परिवार फंसे
दिल्ली में तेजी से पांव फैला रहे काेराेना काे लेकर वहां कई इलाके में कंटेनमेंट जोन बना दिए गए हैं। इससे छठ महापर्व में घर पहुंचे लोगों के सामने नई मुसीबत आ गई है। दिल्ली में आईटी सेक्टर से जुड़े शहर के साकेतपुरी बीबीगंज निवासी अमरेश सिंह का कहना है कि छठ बाद रविवार को दिल्ली के लिए गाड़ी पकड़नी थी, लेकिन जानकारी मिली कि ओम विहार फेज-1 (उत्तम नगर) जहां वे रहते हैं, उसे कंटेनमेंट जोन बना पुलिस का पहरा लगा दिया गया है। अभी एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। अखाड़ाघाट के संजय कुमार दिल्ली के जिस फ्लैट में रहते हैं उसी में दो केस सामने आए हैं।

