परेशानी:गांधी सेतु पर महाजाम से डेढ़ घंटे का सफर 10 घंटे में हो रहा पूरा

मुजफ्फरपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर तक सड़क से आने में हो रही परेशानी

उत्तर बिहार की लाइफ लाइन महात्मा गांधी सेतु का पूर्वी लेन बंद होने के बाद 2 दिनों से लग रहे महा जाम के कारण पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर तक 80 किलोमीटर की दूरी का सफर करने में 10 घंटे से अधिक समय लग रहा है। महापर्व छठ में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली, मुंबई, कोलकाता समेत कई स्थानों से लोग हवाई जहाज और ट्रेन से पटना आ रहे हैं।

पटना आने के बाद उत्तर बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर समेत मोतिहारी, दरभंगा, बेतिया, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर आदि जिलों में स्थित अपने घर जाने में उन्हें काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गुरुवार को भी गांधी सेतु पर महाजाम लगने के कारण बाहर से आने वाले लोग 10 घंटे में मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचे।

पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर चलने वाली बसों का टाइम फेल हो जाने के कारण मुजफ्फरपुर तक ही आकर बसें रुक गईं। कई बस मालिकों ने बताया कि जाम के कारण 10 घंटे पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर आने में लग रहे हैं। जबकि अधिकतम डेढ़ घंटे का रास्ता है। बस मालिकों ने बताया कि इतना अधिक समय लगने के कारण कई बार यात्रियों की ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर की नोकझोंक हो जाती है।

इधर, मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन के प्रवक्ता कामेश्वर महतो ने बताया कि महापर्व छठ के मौके पर प्रशासन द्वारा महात्मा गांधी सेतु का पूर्वी लेन बंद कर दिया गया, जो कहीं से उचित नहीं है। छठ बाद भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग फिर से परदेस लौटेंगे। 15 दिनों के लिए पूर्वी लेन को फिर से खोला जाना चाहिए। पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर, मोतिहारी, बेतिया, दरभंगा, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर, मधुबनी, पूर्णिया, सिलीगुड़ी समेत कई स्थानों के लिए करीब 800 बसें प्रतिदिन खुलती हैं। लेकिन महा जाम के कारण गुरुवार को बसों का परिचालन प्रभावित रहा।

