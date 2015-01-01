पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:15 को चालू हो जाना था भगवानपुर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे का एक लेन, पर अब भी काम है अधूरा

मुजफ्फरपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भगवानपुर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे रेवा रोड की तरफ से बायीं लेन में चल रहा काम।
  • एनएचएआई का आश्वासन नहीं हुआ पूरा, 1 जनवरी तक चालू करना है दोनों लेन

भगवानपुर फ्लाईओवर बनने के बाद से जर्जर सर्विस लेन की वजह से परेशान लोगों को अभी राहत नहीं मिलेगी। डीएम के निरीक्षण के दौरान 15 दिसंबर से एक लेन चालू करने का एनएचआई ने आश्वासन दिया था, जो मंगलवार को पूरा नहीं हो सका। अब फिर से नई तिथि जारी की जाएगी। संभावना है कि बुधवार को जिलाधिकारी डॉ चंद्रशेखर सिंह फिर से सर्विस लेन के कार्य की समीक्षा करें।

दोनों सर्विस लेन का काम 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा करते हुए 1 जनवरी से दोनों लेन को चालू करने का आदेश दिया गया था। मंगलवार को जो लेन चालू करना था। उसमें नाला निर्माण अभी अधूरा है।कार्य प्रगति का एनएचआई का बोर्ड लगा हुआ है। एनएचएआई, एनबीपीडीसीएल, एसडीओ के साथ डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने 2 दिसंबर को सर्विस लेन का जायजा लिया था।

