रसोई से हरी सब्जियां गायब:प्याज व टमाटर के भाव थोड़े गिरे पर गोभी व परवल की कीमतों में आया उछाल

मुजफ्फरपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसमी सब्जियों के भाव आसमान छू रहे, आलू भी अलग-अलग बाजारों में 42 से 50 रुपए प्रति किलो तक बिक रहा

इस मौसम में सब्जियों की बहार रहती है। बावजूद रसोइयों में सब्जियों की महक नहीं उठ रही। सब्जियों के बढ़े दाम ने किचेन का बजट बिगाड़ दिया है। शहर में इन दिनों सब्जियों के भाव आसमान पर हैं।

सब्जियों का राजा आलू भी 42 से 44 रुपए बिक रहा है। हालांकि, प्याज के भाव में थोड़ी नरमी आई है, फिर भी यह 50 रुपए किलो है। टमाटर सुर्ख लाल हो गया है तो हरी सब्जियां भी रसोई से गायब हैं। सब्जी व्यापारियों की मानें तो कोरोना के चलते खाद-बीज व दवाइयां नहीं मिलने से सब्जियों की समय पर बुआई नहीं हुई।

इससे सब्जियों की फसल भी खराब हुई है। सब्जी दुकानदार विष्णु ने कहा- ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से सब्जियों की आवक कम है। इसके कारण मुख्य मंडी में दाम अधिक हैं। आवक भरपूर नहीं होने से हरी सब्जी की कीमतें बढ़ी हुई हैं। पहले शहर में मीनापुर से भी काफी मात्रा में सब्जी बाजार में आती थी। बाढ़ के बाद लंबे समय तक खेतों में जलजमाव होने एवं दलदल होने से सब्जी की खेती पर असर पड़ा है।

अलग-अलग बाजारों में भाव में भी अंतर : अलग-अलग बाजार में सब्जियों के भाव में भी अंतर है। मिठनपुरा चौक पर सब्जी मंडी से अधिक कीमत है। कलमबाग चौक, टेक्निकल चौक में आलू 42 है तो मिठनपुरा चौक पर 45 से 50 रुपए किलो। प्याज, परवल के भाव में भी यहां 10 रुपए का अंतर है।

सब्जियां महंगी हाेने के दाे कारण

1. कोरोना के कारण खाद-बीज व दवाइयां नहीं मिलने से समय पर बुआई नहीं, इससे भी उत्पादन पर पड़ा असर 2. बाढ़ के कारण खेतों में जलजमाव एवं दलदल होने से भी सब्जियों की खेती पिछड़ी, इससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें से अावक कम

