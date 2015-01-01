पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता की बात:डेंगू का सूतापट्टी, सिकंदरपुर और बालूघाट समेत शहर के कई इलाकों में प्रकोप बढ़ा

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • फॉगिंग नहीं होने से वार्ड पार्षदों ने जताई नाराजगी

शहर में एक बार फिर डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ने लगा है। सिकंदरपुर, बालूघाट, अखाड़ाघाट व सूतापट्टी इलाके में डेंगू ने पांव पसारना शुरू कर दिया है। दूसरी ओर, शहर में डेंगू के प्रकोप के बावजूद फॉगिंग नहीं होने से वार्ड पार्षदों में गहरी नाराजगी है। वार्ड-14 के पार्षद रतन शर्मा का कहना है कि मेरे वार्ड में कोई एेसी गली नहीं बची है, जिसमें अभी डेंगू का मरीज नहीं हो। राणी सती मंदिर के पीछे एक-एक घर में तीन-तीन मरीज हैं। प्रभात जर्दा फैक्ट्री गली, वैद्य जी की गली में भी कई डेंगू मरीज हैं। वैद्य जी की गली में एक ही परिवार में 5 लोग डेंगू से पीड़ित हैं। वार्ड में 25 से ज्यादा लोग डेंगू से पीड़ित हैं।

इसके बावजूद फॉगिंग नहीं कराई जा रही है। फॉगिंग के नाम पर सिर्फ खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। वहीं, वार्ड-13 की पार्षद सुनीता भारती का कहना है कि मेरे वार्ड में बड़ी संख्या में डेंगू पीड़ित हैं। साईं मंदिर के पीछे, एफसीआई गोदाम रोड, पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद रामनाथ गुप्ता के घर के पीछे, सिकंदरपुर अनुपम कैंपस, सिकंदरपुर रोड, अंबेडकर नगर, सिकंदरपुर श्मशान घाट इलाके में भी डेंगू के मरीज हैं। पिछले 15 दिनों से फॉगिंग नहीं हुई है। वार्ड-21 के पार्षद केपी पप्पू का कहना है कि 5-6 परिवार में अब भी डेंगू के मरीज हैं। पहले तो मेरे वार्ड में बहुत ज्यादा संख्या थी। कहीं भी ढंग से फॉगिंग नहीं हो रही है।

सूतापट्टी इलाका सबसे ज्यादा है प्रभावित
वार्ड 20 के पार्षद संजय केजरीवाल का कहना है कि अब भी सूतापट्टी इलाके में डेंगू का प्रकोप शहर में सबसे ज्यादा है। दुर्भाग्य है कि स्वास्थ्य महकमा बिना एलिजा टेस्ट के डेंगू नहीं मान रहा। जबकि, हमने मरीजों के नाम, पता व मोबाइल नंबर के साथ सूची नगर आयुक्त को भेजी गई।

शहर में जिस तरह की जाम की स्थिति है, उसमें डेंगू पीड़ित को जाम झेल कर एसकेएमसीएच पहुंचने में बहुत परेशानी है। सदर अस्पताल में जांच की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए, नहीं तो कम से कम सैंपल कलेक्शन की व्यवस्था तो होनी ही चाहिए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है कि केवल हम प्लेटलेट्स डाउन रहने व निजी लैब से टेस्ट कराने पर डेंगू नहीं मानते हैं।

