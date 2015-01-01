पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था की डाेर:महापर्व में शामिल होने को अाने लगे परदेसी, कहा- छठ में तो आना ही है घर

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जंक्शन से लेकर बस स्टैंड तक भारी भीड़; अपराधियों और नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचाव को लेकर आरपीएफ व जीआरपी की ओर से यात्रियों को किया जा रहा है जागरूक

लाेक आस्था के महापर्व छठ में शामिल हाेने के लिए बाहर से जिलेवासियाें का हुजूम आने लगा है। रेलवे स्टेशन व बस स्टैंड में मंगलवार काे बाहर से आए यात्रियों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। यहां जंक्शन पर उतरने के बाद कई परदेसियाें ने कहा- ट्रेन लेट हाेने से थाेड़ी परेशानी हुई, लेकिन छठ महापर्व में शामिल हाे जाएंगे इसकी खुशी है।

दिल्ली से आए अरुण कुमार ने कहा कि हर साल छठ में सपरिवार आते हैं। राजेश सिंह ने कहा कि छठ का मतलब बिहार होता है। इसमें तो घर आना ही है। सप्तक्रांति से उतरीं शीला देवी ने कहा दिल्ली से हर छठ में पूरा परिवार आती हैं।

कोलकाता से आए रमेश गुप्ता बोले सूर्याेपासना के इस महापर्व में आने के लिए ताे हर साल दो-तीन माह पहले टिकट ले लेते हैं। दिल्ली से आए राहुल आनंद ने कहा कि छठ के मौके पर लाेग काफी उत्साह से आते हैं। लेकिन, यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए सरकार को पहल करनी चाहिए।

उधर, ट्रेन से उतरे काफी संख्या में यात्री अपने घर जाने के लिए बस स्टैंड पहुंचे। साथ ही बाहर से बस से आए लाेगाें की भी भीड़ थी। इस कारण बैरिया बस स्टैंड और इमलीचट्टी में मेले जैसा नजारा था।

रेल पुलिस की 12 टीमें तैनात

यात्रियों को नशाखुरानी गिरोह और अन्य अपराधियाें से बचाने के लिए आरपीएफ व जीआरपी की ओर से सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। यात्रियों को मेगाफाेन व पर्चा-पाेस्टर के जरिए जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। रेल एसपी अशोक सिंह के निर्देशन में यहां से गोरखपुर, बलिया व बरौनी तक पुलिस की 12 टीमें कार्य कर रही हैं। हर टीम में एक पुलिस अधिकारी और 4 पुलिसकर्मी हैं।

स्लीपर समेत जनरल बोगियों की भी वीडियोग्राफी

दिल्ली, मुंबई और हावड़ा की ओर आनेवाली ट्रेनों की जनरल और स्लीपर बोगियों की वीडियोग्राफी कराई जा रही है। साथ ही नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचने को लेकर मेगाफोन के जरिए यात्रियाें काे सतर्क किया जा रहा है।

सोशल साइट पर व घर-घर गूंज रहे छठी मइया के गीत

सोशल साइट्स समेत इन दिनों घर-घर छठी मइया के गीत गूंज रहे हैं। सोशल साइट्स पर बिहार कोकिला शारदा सिन्हा, अनुराधा पाैडवाल, मैथिली ठाकुर समेत कई अन्य गायिकाओं के गाए छठी मइया के गीत इन दिनाें छाए हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही कांच ही बांस के बहंगिया…, उग हो सूरजदेव…, अब हम न जइवे दाेसर घाट हे छठी मइया आदि गीत घर-घर गूंज रहे हैं।

