आयोजन:माता-पिता की इज्जत और खिदमत करनी ही चाहिए, तभी कामयाबी हासिल होगी : मौलाना

मुजफ्फरपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंदवारा में करबला के शहीदों की याद में मजलिस, कहा- मां का मर्तबा बहुत बुलंद

चंदवारा मुकरी मोहल्ला में रविवार को करबला के शहीदों की याद में मजलिस का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें पेशखानी सैयद शहंशाह अकील और सैयद यासिर अब्बास यावर ने किया। मजलिस में मौलाना सैयद असद यावर ने कहा कि मां की मोहब्बत का बयान मुमकिन नहीं। मां बगैर किसी लालच या फायदे के अपने बच्चों से मोहब्बत करती है।

बच्चों पर कोई मुसीबत आ जाए तो वह बेचैन हो जाती है। मां का मर्तबा बहुत बुलंद है। मां एक हकीकी रिश्ता है। हर इंसान को अपने मां-बाप की इज्जत और खिदमत करनी चाहिए। अगर मां-बाप राजी हैं तो वह इंसान दुनिया और आखिरत में कामयाब है। अगर मां-बाप राजी नहीं हैं तो उसकी किस्मत में यहां भी ठोकर है और वहां भी ठोकर है।

मौलाना ने कहा कि दीन इस्लाम और इंसानियत को बचाने के लिए हजरत इमाम हुसैन ने 72 साथियों के साथ शहादत दी थी। मां की मोहब्बत ऐसी थी कि बेटे की शहादत के बाद जन्नत से आकर उनके पास बैठी रहीं। अंजुमन जफरिया के नोहाखां सैयद शहंशाह अकील के वालदैन के लिए हुई मजलिस में मौलाना सैयद निहाल हैदर, मौलाना सैयद वकार अहमद रिजवी, सैयद तनवीर रजा विक्टर, अंजुमन ए तबलीग इमाम हुसैन के सदर अली अब्बास आब्दी, सैयद अली अब्बास रिजवी, सैयद कमर अब्बास रिजवी, सैयद आबिद असगर, सैयद जॉनी हुसैन, मिर्जा मेहंदी अब्बास आदि मौजूद थे।

