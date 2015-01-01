पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी के दाैरान राेड़ेबाजी:पुलिस पर हमला, जीप तोड़ी; तीन जख्मी] एक शराब तस्कर काे छुड़ाया

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
छापेमारी के दाैरान पुलिस पर हमले का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। माेतीपुर और हथाैड़ी थाने पर दिन में हमले के बाद मंगलवार की देर रात सदर थाने पर शराब माफियाओं और उनके समर्थकाें ने हमला बाेला। पकड़ी गांव में शराब जब्त करने गई सदर थाने की पुलिस पर महिलाओं काे आगे कर राेड़ेबाजी की गई।

धराए दाे शराब तस्कराें में से एक काे पुलिस से जबरन छुड़ा लिया। पुलिस के साथ धक्का-मुक्की व गाली गलौज की गई। इसमें प्रशिक्षु दारोगा बृजकिशोर प्रसाद यादव व दाे अन्य पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी हो गए। पुलिस की गाड़ी भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी गई। जानकारी मिलने पर थानेदार व क्यूआरटी गांव में पहुंच कर स्थिति को संभाला।

हालांकि बड़ी संख्या में पहुंची पुलिस टीम को देख कर हमलावर भाग निकले। बाद में शराब जब्ती की कार्रवाई की गई। इसमें चार लीटर देसी शराब, चुलाई शराब बनाने में उपयोग होने वाला 15 किलो मिट्ठा व महुआ घाेल जब्त किया गया। गिरफ्तार धंधेबाज सुनील पासवान को पुलिस लेकर थाने पर पहुंची।

मामले में सुनील के अलावा पुलिस पर हमला के लिए प्रशिक्षु दारोगा के बयान पर मामले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इसमें पकड़ी गांव निवासी अनिल पासवान, सुनील पासवान, झींगा पासवान, संजय पासवान, संतोष साह, पिंकी देवी, मंजू देवी सहित अन्य अज्ञात को आरोपित किया गया है।
मोतीपुर पुलिस पर हमले में 12 नामजद और 70 अज्ञात पर एफआईआर

मोतीपुर पुलिस पर हमले के मामले में बुधवार को थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार ने खुद के बयान पर 12 नामजद सहित 70 अज्ञात हमलावरों के खिलाफ पुलिस पर हमले, राइफल लूटने व सरकारी कार्य में दखल देने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। वहीं, गिरफ्तार शातिर अर्जुन राय और पिंकी देवी को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा गया है।

बता दें कि बाइक व मोबाइल चोरी के मामले में थाना क्षेत्र के साढ़ा डंब (हुर्राहा) गांव में अर्जुन के घर छापेमारी करने गई पुलिस पर लाठी-डंडे और पत्थर से हमला किया गया था। पुलिस की गाड़ी भी फूंकने का प्रयास हुआ था। जिसमे थानाध्यक्ष सहित 9 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए थे। थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार ने बताया, एफआईआर दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार दोनों अभियुक्तों को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया है। उन्होंने बताया, अन्य अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

