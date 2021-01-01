पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज से मजिस्ट्रेट की रहेगी तैनाती:विवि बंद करा उपद्रव कर रहे छात्रों पर पुलिस लाठीचार्ज प्राचार्य बोले- ठेकेदारी-नौकरी के लिए बनाया जाता दबाव

मुजफ्फरपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाे गिरफ्तार, पुलिस पर हमला व मारपीट के आरोप में 8 के खिलाफ एफआईआर

एलएस कॉलेज प्राचार्य पर कार्रवाई एवं हॉस्टल आवंटन की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को ड्यूक हॉस्टल के छात्रों ने कॉलेज व बिहार विवि को बंद करा हंगामा किया। मौके पर पहुंची कई थानों की पुलिस ने उन्हें दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा। इस दौरान पुलिस पर हमला, मारपीट करने, कामकाज में बाधा डालने के आरोप में दो छात्र कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष निकेश कुमार व बीए पार्ट वन के छात्र अभिषेक कुमार गिरफ्तार किए गए।

8 नामजद सहित दर्जनों अज्ञात छात्रों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी हुई। उधर, प्राचार्य डॉ. ओपी राय ने एसएसपी को लिखे पत्र में कहा, ठेकेदारी, नौकरी, सरस्वती पूजा पर चंदा वसूली का दबाव बनाया जाता है। अंकुश लगाने के कारण शिक्षक, कर्मी और उनपर व परिवार के लोगों से गैरकानूनी हरकत भी हो सकती है।

विवि, कॉलेज के अलावा बाहरी तत्व भी हॉस्टल के छात्रों को आगे कर हित साधने की कोशिश में हो सकते हैं। इसकी जांच कर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी डालने वालों की जानकारी अपर डीजीपी को दी गई है। इधर, विवि बंद कराने की घटना पर डीएसपी टाउन रामनरेश पासवान एवं एसडीओ पूर्वी कुंदन कुमार ने वीसी से वार्ता की।

मंगलवार से मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती का निर्णय हुआ। कुलसचिव डॉ. आरके ठाकुर ने एसपी को पत्र लिखा है। बता दें कि प्राचार्य को हटाने की मांग पर छात्रों ने शनिवार को भी विवि कार्यालय को बंद कराया था। सोमवार को कॉलेज खुलते ही पहले विभागों को बंद कराया। इंटर का एडमिट कार्ड वितरण रोका।

बाद में जुलूस की शक्ल में नारेबाजी करते विवि पहुंचे और काम ठप कराते हुए मुख्य द्वार पर धरने पर बैठ गए। करीब साढ़े 12 बजे विवि और थाने पुलिस की सूचना पर क्यूआरटी के साथ डीएसपी एवं एसडीओ पूर्वी ने छात्रों से बात कर समझाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान नोक-झोंक हुई। छात्र जब वहां से नहीं हटे तो पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। वहीं, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा, शांतिपूर्ण धरना दे रहे छात्रों पर पुलिस ने लाठियां बरसाई।

एलएस में 3 हॉस्टल, दो में चलता है विभाग, हत्या के बाद बंद तीसरा इसी माह खुला है
एलएस कॉलेज में 3 हॉस्टल हैं। न्यू हॉस्टल में कम्युनिटी कॉलेज जबकि दूसरे लंगट हॉस्टल में पत्रकारिता विभाग चलता है। ड्यूक हॉस्टल आवंटित होते हैं। साल नवंबर में हॉस्टल छात्र राजवर्धनकी हत्या के बाद प्रशासन ने इसे बंद कराया था। आंदोलन के बाद इस माह खुला। लेकिन, इसमें वर्तमान सत्र के छात्रों को कमरा आवंटित किया जा रहा है। छात्र पूर्व से रह रहे छात्रों के लिए कमरा आवंटित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

प्राचार्य को हटाने की मांग क्यों हैं नहीं बताते
प्रोक्टर डॉ. अजीत कुमार ने कहा कि छात्र प्राचार्य को हटाने की मांग कर रहे थे। उनसे जब कहा गया कि जो चार्ज है उसे लिखित दीजिए। उस पर विचार होगा। लेकिन, कोई मांग पत्र नहीं दिया जाता। हॉस्टल आवंटन की मांग पर 5 सदस्यीय कमेटी विचार के लिए गठित कर दी गई है।

^बगैर किसी सूचना के विवि काे बंद करा रहे थे। रोका गया तो पुलिस पर हमला कर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। अतिरिक्त बल मंगाकर बवाल कर रहे छात्रों पर हल्का बल प्रयोग किया। इसके बाद सभी भागे। दो को खदेड़ कर पकड़ा गया। बाहरी तत्व भी विधि-व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने में लगे हैं। उन्हें चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- रामनरेश पासवान, टाउन डीएसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंथोड़ी देर में शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली के ओर बढ़ेंगे किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी - अलवर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser