कार्रवाई से हड़कंप:पीजी हॉस्टलों में पुलिस का छापा अवैध रूप से रह रहे 11 छात्र धराए

मुजफ्फरपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ड्यूक हॉस्टल के कई कमरे के ताले खुले मिले
  • आधा दर्जन थानों की पुलिस ने एक साथ की कार्रवाई

विवि इलाके के हाॅस्टल में अवैध ढंग से रहने वाले आपराधिक प्रवृति के छात्राें काे पकड़ने के लिए मंगलवार काे एसएसपी जयंत कांत के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने एक साथ 5 हाॅस्टलाें में छापेमारी की। छापेमारी विवि के पीजी हाॅस्टल संख्या एक, दाे, तीन, ठक्कर बापा और ड्यूक हाॅस्टल में हुई। तकरीबन एक घंटे तक चली कार्रवाई में हॉस्टल नं-1 से 6 एवं हॉस्टल नं-3 से 3 अवैध छात्र धराए। सभी काे विवि थाने लाकर घंटाें पूछताछ की गई।

नगर डीएसपी राम नरेश पासवान ने बताया कि सभी छात्राें काे चेतावनी देकर पीआर बॉन्ड पर छोड़ दिया गया। इस दाैरान छात्रावास अधीक्षकाें से पुलिस अधिकारियाें ने पूछा कि कोरोना में सबकुछ बंद है। ऐसे में हॉस्टल खोलने की अनुमति किससे ली गई। बीते दिनाें एलएस कॉलेज के छात्र हर्षवर्धन की हत्या के बाद स्पष्ट हाे गया था कि अवैध ढंग से अपराधियाें ने हाॅस्टलाें काे शरणगाह बना लिया है।

पुलिस ने ड्यूक हाॅस्टल को खुलवा कर भी जायजा लिया। इसमें हर्षवर्धन के कमरा नंबर-69 की तलाशी एसएसपी की माैजूदगी में ली गई। जबकि, एलएस काॅलेज प्रशासन ने ड्यूक हाॅस्टल में ताला लगा रखा था। बिना अलॉट हुए कमरे के खुले रहने पर भी एसएसपी ने नाराजगी जताई। पुलिस की कार्रवाई से विवि में पूरे दिन हड़कंप मचा रहा। छात्र संगठनों के नेता विवि थाने के आसपास देर शाम तक मंडराते रहे।

एसएसपी ने कहा - अभी हॉस्टल नहीं खुलेगा, सीसीटीवी लगाने की सलाह
एसएसपी ने एलएस कॉलेज में स्टाफ काउंसिल की बैठक में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान तत्काल हॉस्टल खोलने की अनुमति नहीं दी। तय हुआ कि कॉलेज शिक्षकों एवं पुलिस प्रशासन के पदाधिकारियों की एक संयुक्त निगरानी कमेटी बनेगी, जो 15 दिनों पर हॉस्टल का निरीक्षण कर हालात का जायजा लेगी। एसएसपी ने प्राचार्य डॉ. ओपी राय को कॉलेज के सभी द्वार पर गेट लगाने, गार्ड की तैनाती, कैंपस में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने का निर्देश दिया। सभी शिक्षक भी फिलहाल हॉस्टल बंद रखने के पक्ष में थे।

हॉस्टल के बाहर सादी वर्दी में तैनात एसटीएफ के जवान लेते रहे टोह
हॉस्टल की चौतरफा घेराबंदी कर एसएसपी खुद मोर्चा संभाले हुए थे। एसटीएफ एवं क़्यूआरटी के कई जवान सादी वर्दी में तैनात थे। जब तक ये हॉस्टल के बाहर टोह ले रहे थे, तब तक सिटी एसपी राजेश कुमार, डीएसपी रामनरेश पासवान एवं एसडीओ कुंदन कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ विवि में जमे थे। इधर, ड्यूक हॉस्टल खोलने की मांग को लेकर छात्रों का दल कुलपति से मिलने पहुंचा। लेकिन, कुलपति नहीं थे तो छात्रों ने प्रतिकुलपति को ज्ञापन सौंप कर हॉस्टल खोलने की मांग की।

^हॉस्टल अवैध छात्रों के होने का मामला गंभीर है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है। विवि भी कमेटी बनाकर जांच कराएगी।
- डॉ. हनुमान प्रसाद पाण्डेय, कुलपति, बीआरए बिहार विवि

^इन दिनाें कई वारदात विवि इलाके में हुए थे। छात्रावासाें में अवैध रूप से रहने वाले संदिग्धाें के कारण विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न हाे रही थी। इसके मद्देनजर सभी हाॅस्टलाें की तलाशी ली गई। अवैध रूप से छात्राें के रहने के मामले में 107 की कार्रवाई का नाेटिस संबंधित छात्रों काे दिया जाएगा। -जयंत कांत, एसएसपी

