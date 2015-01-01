पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:माेतीपुर में बाइक चाेर काे पकड़ने गई पुलिस पर हमला, राेड़ेबाजी में थानाध्यक्ष समेत 9 जख्मी

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
माेतीपुर पीएचसी में इलाज कराने पहुंचे जख्मी पुलिस के जवान।
  • रायफल छीनने व जीप जलाने का प्रयास, चाैकीदार काे बंधक बना बेरहमी से पीटा

मुजफ्फरपुर में पुलिस टीम पर हमले की घटनाएं बढ़ गई हैं। ताजा घटनाक्रम मोतीपुर में बाइक चोर को पकड़ने के दौरान लोगों के हमले में थानाध्यक्ष समेत 9 पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी हो गए। वहीं, सोमवार को हथौड़ी में भी लोगों ने हमला कर चार पुलिसकर्मियों को घायल कर दिया। मोतीपुर के सांढा डम्बर गांव में मंगलवार को बाइक चाेरी के आराेपित अर्जुन राय को पकड़ने गए पुलिसकर्मियाें पर उसके परिजनों ने राेड़ेबाजी की और खदेड़-खदेड़कर पीटा।

वहीं चौकीदार की भी घर में बंद कर बेरहमी से पिटाई की। हमलावराें ने पुलिस जवानाें से रायफल छीनने का भी प्रयास किया। बाद में पुलिस ने खदेड़ कर आराेपित अर्जुन को माेबाइल और हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस के साथ मारपीट मामले में एक महिला सहित दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

हमले में थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार, दारोगा अभिषेक कुमार, जमादार नंदलाल तिवारी, एलेक्जेंडर सोरेन, सिपाही आदित्य आनंद, सपना कुमारी, चौकीदार नवल किशोर राय, शंकर राय जख्मी हो गए। सभी जख्मी पुलिस कर्मियों का इलाज पीएचसी में कराया गया। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि अर्जुन राय ने अपने घर पर चोरी की गई बाइक छिपा रखी है।

छापेमारी कर पुलिस ने चोरी की बाइक, मोबाइल व हथियार जब्त कर अर्जुन को भी दबाेच लिया। अर्जुन की गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसके परिजन व समर्थक उग्र हाे गए और महिलाओं काे आगे कर पुलिस पर लाठी-डंडे से हमला कर दिया। हमलावराें ने अर्जुन को छुड़ाने के लिए राेड़ेबाजी भी की और रायफल छीनने का भी प्रयास किया। राेड़ेबाजी पर पुलिस पीछे हट गई। तब भीड़ ने भवानीडीह गांव के चौकीदार नवल किशोर राय को पकड़ लिया। उसे घसीटते हुए घर में ले जाकर बंद कर दिया और जमकर पिटाई की।

लाठीचार्ज के बाद भी डटी रही भीड़
हमले की सूचना पर थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार गांव पहुंचे और लाठीचार्ज कर बंधक बने चौकीदार को बंद कमरे से बाहर निकाला। इस दौरान अर्जुन के परिजनाें ने फिर पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया। इसमें थानाध्यक्ष समेत नाै जवान जख्मी हाे गए। इस दाैरान पुलिस गाड़ियाें में आग लगाने की काेशिश की गई। हमलावर भीड़ के बीच पुलिस टीम 15 मिनट तक घिरी रही।

बाद में पुलिस ने हमलावरों को खदेड़ने के लिए बल का प्रयोग किया। इस दौरान एक महिला सहित दो हमलावर काे पुलिस ने दबाेच लिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि एक दर्जन से अधिक फरार हमलावरों की पहचान कर ली गई है। गिरफ्तार शातिर अर्जुन पूर्व में भी जेल जा चुका है। बाेअरिया गांव से चाेरी गई बाइक उसके घर से मिली है। चिह्नित किए गए आराेपियाें के खिलाफ पुलिस पर हमले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।

पुलिस पर हमले की हाल की प्रमुख घटनाएं

  • 26 सितंबर काे हथाैड़ी के हरपुर गांव में शराब माफिया काे गिरफ्तार करने गई पुलिस टीम पर हुआ था हमला
  • 05 अगस्त काे उग्र हुए बाढ़ पीड़िताें ने पुलिस टीम पर बाेला था हमला, थानेदार समेत 5 पुलिस कर्मी हाे गए थे जख्मी
  • 18 नवंबर काे नरमा गांव में जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट की खबर पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम पर एक पक्ष ने बाेला था हमला
  • 11 अक्टूबर काे वारंटी काे गिरफ्तार करने गई पुलिस टीम पर पारू में हुआ था हमला, थानेदार समेत 3 हुए थे जख्मी

माेतीपुर में लूट व चाेरी के आराेपी काे पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला किया गया है। हल्का बल प्रयाेग कर पुलिस टीम ने तीन हमलावराें काे पकड़ा। फरार हमलावराें काे पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी चल रही है। -जयंतकांत, एसएसपी

इधर, हथाैड़ी पुलिस पर हमला कर आराेपित काे छुड़ाया, 4 जवान जख्मी

बरहद गांव में साेमवार की रात अपराधियाें ने पुलिस टीम पर हमला कर लूटकांड के आराेपित विकास कुमार काे छुड़ा लिया। इस हमले में दाराेगा समेत चार जवान जख्मी हाे गए। दारोगा उमेश प्रसाद के बयान पर थाने में बरहद निवासी मोहन सहनी, मुकेश सहनी सहित 14 नामजद व 15 अज्ञात पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है।

आराेपित विकास कुमार के बरहद गांव में छिप कर रहने की सूचना पर पुलिस टीम ने छापेमारी कर उसे दबाेच लिया। लेकिन, गांव से निकलने के दाैरान 20 से 25 की संख्या में अपराधियाें ने पुलिस टीम पर हमला कर दिया और आराेपित काे छुड़ा कर भगा दिया फिर सभी फरार हाे गए। हमले में दाराेगा उमेश प्रसाद समेत 4 जवान जख्मी हाे गए।

