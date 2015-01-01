पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदूषण से निपटने की तैयारी:प्रदूषण नियंत्रण काे अफसर उठाएंगे ठोस कदम, दोषी पर होगी कार्रवाई

मुजफ्फरपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम का अदूरदर्शी निर्णय- बम पुलिस गली में जहां पार्किंग स्थल बनाया वहां से पैदल निकलना भी दूभर
  • प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर बैठक के ठीक पहले कंपनीबाग रोड में पानी छिड़काव महज दिखावा

मुजफ्फरपुर में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए बैठक से पहले नगर निगम से उसके उठाए कदमों की रिपोर्ट मांगी गई थी। दैनिक भास्कर ने उस रिपोर्ट में निगम द्वारा बताए कार्याें की पड़ताल की। पड़ताल में निगम के दावे हवा-हवाई निकले। वास्तव में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण काे लेकर कोई ठाेस कार्य नहीं हुए हैं।

अव्वल यह कि नगर निगम मुख्यालय के ठीक नाक के नीचे कोयले के चूल्हे पर राेज ही खाना बनता है। सड़काें पर पानी का छिड़काव कागजों में हाेता है। यह बात दीगर है कि मंगलवार काे बैठक के ठीक पहले कंपनीबाग इलाके में निगम ने पानी छिड़काव कराया। नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय का दावा है कि प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए निगम की ओर से हर स्तर पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पढ़िए निगम के दावे बनाम सच्चाई पर शैलेश कुमार की रिपाेर्ट।

जल छिड़काव : 204 किमी सड़कों पर पानी छिड़काव हुआ। मुख्य सड़काें पर छिड़काव जारी।

हकीकतः अरसे बाद मंगलवार की सुबह कंपनीबाग रोड में पानी का छिड़काव हुआ। स्थानीय वार्ड 11 की पार्षद प्रमिला देवी ने कहा- बिना वीवीआईपी के दौड़े के पहली बार मेन रोड पर पानी का छिड़काव हुआ है। वार्ड 19 की पार्षद निर्मला देवी के पति देवेंद्र महतो ने कहा- टावर से कृष्णा टॉकीज तक मेन रोड उनके वार्ड में पड़ता है। पहले कभी जल छिड़काव नहीं देखा। वार्ड 24 के पार्षद राकेश सिन्हा पप्पू ने कहा- उनके वार्ड की प्रधान सड़काें जवाहरलाल रोड, मोतीझील रोड, तिलक मैदान रोड, इस्लामपुर रोड और दीवान रोड पर न ताे कभी पानी का छिड़काव हाेते देखा, न ही सुना। फिर निगम का दावा है, तो कोई क्या कहे?

नगर निगम ने ट्रैफिक जाम से निजात के लिए बम पुलिस गली में की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था

हकीकतः
पार्किंग की व्यवस्था सही में की गई है। लेकिन, निहायत ही अदूरदर्शी या कहें ताे बचकाना निर्णय है। क्याेंकि, पार्किंग तक पहुंचने के लिए मोतीझील ओवरब्रिज, कल्याणी चाैक अथवा जवाहरलाल राेड की तरफ से रास्ते हैं। यहीं से ट्रैफिक जाम से निकलना दूभर हाेता है। बम पुलिस गली पहुंचना ही असंभव सा है। इस गली में रिक्शा, बाइक, साइकिल से या पैदल निकलना भी दूभर हाेता है। वाहन लेकर आना-जाना ताे दूर की बात है। इस पार्किंग के बारे में शहरवासियों काे पता भी नहीं है।

लकड़ी-काेयले के चूल्हों पर राेक : ऐसे 317 चिह्नित होटलाें, ढाबा और रेस्टोरेंट के विरुद्ध नोटिस जारी। पांच के विरुद्ध जब्ती की कार्रवाई

हकीकतः स्टेशन रोड में निगम दफ्तर के सामने ही होटल में कोयले के चूल्हे पर मंगलवार काे भी तड़का बनाने को दाल उबाली जा रही थी। ठीक उसी समय जब प्रदूषण पर नियंत्रण के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट में बैठक चल रही थी। स्टेशन रोड के दर्जनभर से ज्यादा होटलों में बाहर ही कोयले के चूल्हे राेज खाना पकता है।

नालाें की उड़ाही के बाद निगम का अमला समय से और नियमित रूप से गाद हटाता है

हकीकत
नाला उड़ाही के बाद कम से कम पांच से सात दिनों तक गाद नहीं उठती। सिल्ट सूख कर जब रोड पर धूल उड़ने लगती है, तब इसे उठाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें