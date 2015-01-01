पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में प्रदूषण:अपने शहर का प्रदूषण स्तर दिल्ली-पटना से भी ज्यादा, तीन दिन बाद सुधार, फिर भी एक्यूआई बेहद खराब

मुजफ्फरपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • तीन दिन बाद सुधार, फिर भी एक्यूआई बेहद खराब

दीपावली के बाद शहर के प्रदूषण लेवल में पहली बार सुधार हुआ है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स के अनुसार, मंगलवार को 24 घंटे का औसत एक्यूआई 213 दर्ज किया गया। हवा में महीन धूल के कण पीएम 2.5 की अधिकतम मात्रा भी 500 से घटकर 333 पर पहुंच गई।

इससे लोगों को थोड़ी राहत मिली। हालांकि, अब भी शहर का एक्यूआई दिल्ली और पटना से अधिक है। दिल्ली में दोपहर में एक्यूआई 180, पटना में 195 जबकि गया में 109 दर्ज किया गया। इन सभी शहरों में मुजफ्फरपुर ज्यादा प्रदूषित है।

राहत की बात यह कि दीपावली के दिन से जिस तरह दमघोंटू हवा बनी हुई थी, उससे लोगों को सांस लेने में परेशानी के साथ ही आंखों में जलन की शिकायत बढ़ गई थी। औसत एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स भी बेहद गंभीर श्रेणी में बना हुआ था।

सोमवार को औसत एक्यूआई 383 था, जो मंगलवार को घटकर 213 यानी पुअर श्रेणी में आ गया। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के मुताबिक, दीपावली के दिन से ही आतिशबाजी के कारण प्रदूषण के लेवल में भारी वृद्धि हुई थी। सोमवार से इसमें कमी के साथ ही हल्की बूंदा-बांदी के कारण एयर क्वालिटी में सुधार हुआ है।

