खतरनाक स्तर पर प्रदूषण:प्रदूषण जानलेवा, एक्यू आई 427 पर पहुंचा, दिल्ली की तरह ही हालात

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

सोमवार को शहर में प्रदूषण दिल्ली की तरह ही बिल्कुल खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया। कलेक्ट्रेट में लगे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) पर पीएम 2.5 का अधिकतम लेवल 427 दर्ज हुआ।

सोमवार को ही दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 617 तक दर्ज हुआ। वहीं, औसत एक्यूआई 518 रहा। जो कि प्रदूषण की सबसे खराब कैटेगरी मानी जाती है।

बाजार में जगह-जगह जाम, वाहनों के धुएं, कचरा और धूल कणों से प्रदूषण का स्तर एक माह के अंदर बेहद गंभीर स्थिति में आ गया है। इसका असर साफ दिखने लगा है। शाम 6 बजे के बाद प्रदूषण और धुंध की चादर लिपट गई।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स के मुताबिक सुबह से हवा की गुणवत्ता खराब रही। दोपहर बाद एक्यूआई 427 पर पहुंच गया जो बेहद ख़तरनाक श्रेणी में आता है। औसत सूक्ष्म धूल कण की मात्रा पीएम 2.5 भी 362 रहा। इसमें एयर क्वालिटी काफी खराब मानी जाती है। एनओ 2, एसओ 2 की मात्रा तो ठीक है। लेकिन ओजोन की मात्रा भी बढ़ गई है।

कोरोना के कारण प्रदूषण और डरावनी : आईएमए

कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण की समस्या और डरावनी हो गई है। ठंड में कोरोना का असर बढ़ जाता है। आईएमए की मानें तो धनतेरस, दिवाली से बाजार में भीड़ ज्यादा हो गई है।

आवाजाही अधिक होने से सुरक्षा मानक टूट रहा है, जिससे प्रदूषण का लेवल तेजी से बढ़ गया है। यह स्तर में कोरोना पीड़ितों के लिए ही नहीं स्वस्थ लोगों की सेहत के लिए भी खतरनाक है।

3 दिनों में एक्यूआई बढ़ कर 286 से 427 हुआ

एक्यूआई 3 दिनों में बढ़ कर 427 के खतरनाक श्रेणी में पहुंच गया है। 5 नवंबर को एक्यूआई 286 था। इसीलिए एनजीटी ने पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है।

