पाॅवर कट:साहेबगंज, केसरिया व मोतीपुर में दाे दिन रहेगा बिजली संकट

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
साहेबगंज, मोतीपुर और पूर्वी चंपारण के केसरिया प्रखंड में 13 व 14 दिसंबर को बिजली नहीं मिलेगी। सीतामढ़ी सुपरग्रिड से महवल ग्रिड को जोड़ने के लिए दाेनाें दिन सुबह 7 से शाम 5 बजे तक बिजली आपूर्ति बंद रहेगी।

सीतामढ़ी में भी कफेन सुपरग्रिड की तरह 400 केवी का ग्रिड बन रहा है। इसे महवल ग्रिड से जोड़ा जाएगा। सीतामढ़ी से मोहनगढ़ जुड़ने पर कांटी थर्मल प्लांट व कफेन में आपूर्ति कम होने के बावजूद मुजफ्फरपुर को भरपूर बिजली मिलेगी। महवल से चंपारण को भी बिजली मिलेगी।

