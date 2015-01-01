पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवनिर्वाचित एमएलसी:प्रो. संजय ने ली शपथ, कहा-बने रहेंगे शिक्षकों की आवाज

मुजफ्फरपुर8 घंटे पहले
एमएलसी प्रो. संजय कुमार सिंह ने रविवार को बिहार विधान परिषद सभागार में शपथ ली। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा, वह पूर्व की तरह ही शिक्षकों की आवाज बने रहेंगे। वित्त रहित शिक्षकों को वेतन आधारित घाटा अनुदान दिलाना और नियोजित शिक्षकों को सातवें वेतन पुनरीक्षण के अनुशंसित लाभ व सेवा शर्त की कमियों को दूर करना, संस्कृत व मदरसा के शिक्षकों की लंबित समस्याओं के निराकरण के साथ बीएड व आईटीआई के शिक्षकों की समस्याओं को समाप्त करना उनकी प्राथमिकताओं में शामिल है।

इस मौके पर बिहार माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह, जिला सचिव देवशंकर प्रसाद सिंह, अमीर प्रसाद, आलोक कुमार, दिलीप कुमार, सुरेंद्र कुमार, अखिलेश झा, प्रमंडलीय सचिव रत्नेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, संयुक्त सचिव विनय मोहन, मो. कलीम उल्लाह, प्रमोद कुमार, प्रियदर्शन, संजय कुमार, रवीश कुमार, शिवनंदन कुमार, वित्त रहित शिक्षक संघ के विनोद शर्मा, नरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, पवन कुमार, मदरसा शिक्षक संघ के सैयद मोहिबुल हक, अशरफ अली, संस्कृत शिक्षक संघ के रघुवंश झा, मनोज कुमार ने उन्हें बधाई दी है।

