पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्या ये भ्रष्टाचार?:फ्लाईओवर पर स्पाइरल लाइट लगाने का ठेका पार्षद पति को मिलने पर उठ रहे सवाल

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आमगोला ओवरब्रिज पर लगाई गई स्पाइरल लाइट। - Dainik Bhaskar
आमगोला ओवरब्रिज पर लगाई गई स्पाइरल लाइट।

मोतीझील, आमगोला व माड़ीपुर फ्लाईओवर पर स्ट्रीट लाइट के पोल की रंगाई व स्पाइरल लाइट लगाने का ठेका पार्षद पति विजय झा को मिलने पर पार्षद ने सवाल उठाया है। नगर निगम नियमावली के खिलाफ पार्षद पति को ठेका मिलने से निगम में सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है।

वार्ड-28 के पार्षद राजीव कुमार पंकू का कहना है कि नगर निगम नियमावली के खिलाफ पार्षद पति को ठेका दिया गया है। स्पाइरल लाइट लगाने का फैसला नगर निगम बोर्ड व सशक्त स्थाई समिति का है। ठेकेदार विजय झा की पत्नी बोर्ड की मेंबर हैं। वार्ड-29 की पार्षद रंजू सिन्हा के पति संजय सिन्हा ने भी सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि यह लाभ का मामला है।

पति-पत्नी के साथ रहते पार्षद पति को लाभ नहीं मिलना चाहिए। दूसरी ओर, पूर्व पार्षद विजय झा का कहना है कि तत्कालीन नगर आयुक्त संजय दुबे से लेकर तीन नगर आयुक्त इस तरह का वर्क आर्डर दे चुके हैं। विकास विरोधी लोग बेमतलब का सवाल उठा रहे हैं। नगर निगम नियमावली 2010 में स्पष्ट है कि कोई भी अभियंता से संबंधित व्यक्ति को ठेका नहीं मिल सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें