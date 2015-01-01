पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़झाला:नल-जल मामले में ताबड़तोड़ जांच, 19 लाख गबन की 4 माह से दबी है फाइल

  • सरैया की बहिलवारा रूपनाथ पंचायत के वार्ड-1 का मामला, ग्रामीणों ने की थी शिकायत

हर घर, नल का जल योजना में डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह के निर्देश पर अब लगातार पंचायत व वार्डवार जांच चल रही है। अब तक इन योजनाओं की जांच करने व दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने में अधिकारियों के हाथ-पांव फूल रहे थे। यहां तक कि 4 माह पूर्व 19 लाख रुपए गबन मामले में सरैया बीडीओ की अनुशंसा भी बेकार गई।

लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी पश्चिमी के आदेश पर भी दोषी पर प्राथमिकी के साथ गबन की गई राशि की वसूली के संबंध में की गई कार्रवाई की सूचना तक नहीं उपलब्ध कराई गई। 19 लाख गबन में कार्रवाई से संबंधित यह फाइल जिला पंचायत कार्यालय में अटकी है। सरैया प्रखंड के बहिलवारा रूपनाथ पंचायत में हर घर, नल का जल योजना में अनियमितता की लंबे समय से ग्रामीण शिकायत कर रहे हैं।

शिकायत के आधार पर हुई जांच में गबन के मामले को सरैया बीडीओ ने सही पाया। उन्हाेंने मामले की जानकारी जिला पंचायती राज अधिकारी को देते हुए कार्रवाई करने की अनुशंसा की। फिर भी मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर दो माह पूर्व रमेश कुमार ने इसकी शिकायत अनुमंडलीय लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी पश्चिमी से की।

पूछने पर सरैया बीडीओ ने गबन के मामले को सही बताते हुए अगस्त 2020 में ही कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा करने की जानकारी दी। लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी ने इसमें की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी 15 दिसंबर से पूर्व उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया, लेकिन अब तक उन्हें जानकारी नहीं दी गई।

सरैया बीडीओ ने दी है सूचना
सुनवाई के दौरान अनुमंडलीय लोक शिकायत निवारण कार्यालय को सरैया बीडीओ ने जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने रिपोर्ट में कहा, वार्ड-1 की सदस्य गिरिजा देवी, सचिव भोला महतो एवं जेएन इंटरप्राइजेज के प्रोपराइटर दीपक तिवारी ने संयुक्त रूप से राशि का दुरुपयोग किया। जिससे नल-जल योजना का लाभ आच्छादित परिवारों को प्राप्त नहीं मिला। उनके द्वारा अगस्त में ही विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई के लिए जिला पंचायतीराज पदाधिकारी को पत्र भेजा जा चुका है।
आज पारू प्रखंड की पंचायतों में होगी जांच
डीएम ने पारू के सभी पंचायतों में एक साथ हर घर नल का जल योजना की जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने 16 दिसंबर को पारू प्रखंड के सभी पंचायतों में एक साथ जांच करने के लिए वरीय अधिकारियों के साथ एक तकनीकी अधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की है। सभी अधिकारियों से जिला पंचायती राज कार्यालय के माध्यम से रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

लोकायुक्त कार्यालय में एक मामले की सुनवाई में पटना चले आए हैं। मामले में कार्रवाई की गई है। लेकिन, संचिका देखने के बाद ही की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी दे सकते हैं। -फैयाज अहमद, जिला पंचायती राज अधिकारी मुजफ्फरपुर

