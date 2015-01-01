पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:राजस्व कर्मचारी के आवास पर छापेमारी, लाखों के गहने मिले

मुजफ्फरपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में निगरानी ने की कार्रवाई
  • 8 एकड़ जमीन के पेपर और बीमा के 20 बांड पेपर मिलेे

अवैध ढंग से आय से अधिक संपत्ति अर्जित करने के मामले में निगरानी टीम ने मंगलवार काे कांटी अंचल के राजस्व कर्मचारी अशाेक कुमार सिंह के चैनपुर गांव स्थित आवास, पारू के केशाेपुर बभनगांव स्थित पैतृक घर और कांटी स्थित ऑफिस पर छापेमारी की। निगरानी ब्यूराे के डीएसपी अरुण कुमार पासवान व मनाेज कुमार श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में तीन टीमों ने तीनाें जगहाें पर पहुंचने की भनक लगते ही राजस्व कर्मचारी अंडरग्राउंड हाे गया।

टीम काे चैनपुर स्थित मकान से गहने, नकदी, जमीन के कई पेपर और एक पिस्टल मिले। हालांकि, परिजनाें ने पिस्टल का लाइसेंस टीम को दिखाया। पारू के केशाेपुर बभनगांव स्थित पैतृक घर से 8 एकड़ जमीन के कागजात मिले। 23 नवंबर काे पटना निगरानी थाने में उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

रात 12 बजे तक छापेमारी में मिली करोड़ों की संपत्ति
निगरानी टीम ने राजस्व कर्मचारी के घर के 150 ग्राम आभूषण, 20 बीमा का बांड पेपर आदि जब्त की, जिसकी कीमत करोड़ों में होने का अनुमान है।

एक कमरे का ताला नहीं खोलने पर किया सील
निगरानी टीम में शामिल डीएसपी ने बताया कि चैनपुर स्थित आवास के एक कमरे का ताला कर्मचारी के परिजनों ने नहीं खोला। जिसे सील कर दिया गया है।

जमीन का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन करने में भारी गड़बड़ी
कांटी अंचल से पहले अशाेक कुमार सिंह औराई में भी पदस्थापित थे। हाल में कांटी की ओर शहर का विस्तार हाेने पर बड़े पैमाने पर जमीन की प्लॉटिंग और खरीद-बिक्री हाे रही है। जिसमें अवैध ढंग से दाखिल-खारिज से लेकर एलपीसी आदि बनाने में माेटी कमाई का होने अनुमान है। जमीन का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन किए जाने के मामले में भी कांटी अंचल इलाके में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी हुई है।

